Best performances, who wore what, and more from Coachella Weekend 1

The world-famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the desert of California, US, amid much fanfare.

Held at Empire Polo Club in Indio, the first weekend of Coachella 2022 was held from 15 April to 17 April. It will be followed by the second weekend of the event, starting on 22 April and concluding on 24 April.

Music fans gathered at the mega event to watch their favourite icons perform. With them marked the return of the boho-chic fashion — a style that is particularly famous at Coachella. Celebrities also made a beeline to Indio for the festivities.

Shows began at noon on all three days of the first weekend and continued till just past midnight. Performances from Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd were one of the biggest highlights of Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3, respectively.

Princess Nokia, City Girls, Black Coffee, The Martinez Brothers, Lil Baby and SLANDER were among the many names who performed on stage and at the other arenas of the Coachella festival venue on 15 April.

On the second day, Miane, Buster Jarvis, Megan Thee Stallion, and 21 Savage were among the major names. The last day of the weekend concluded with performances by Cole Knight, Karol G, Doja Cat, The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon and Run the Jewels.

Additionally, YouTube aired live performances, behind-the-scenes, interviews of artists and exclusive content on the platform on Weekend 1 and will do the same for Weekend 2.

Coachella released a cool map of the area, marking all the performing stages along with the main Coachella stage and special attractions.

On the ground were three massive buoys designed by Dutch artist Kiki van Eijk. Each was about four stories tall and angled to give the impression that they were floating on the grass.

A look at some major highlights from Coachella 2022

The best-dressed celebrities at Coachella 2022

Celebrities were seen in some of the best Coachella outfits during performances, at after-parties and even on the festival grounds.

Vanessa Hudgens was spotted in a Natalia Fedner creation, a see-through dress over a black swimsuit. Emma Chamberlain donned stylish streetwear by Knorts. She paired it up with high-sole boots, futuristic goggles, a trendy belt and a stylish pouch.

Bretman Rock, one of the most famous beauty influencers on Instagram, grabbed a spot among the best looks from Coachella weekend 1 in his Diesel dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bretman (Da Baddest) Rock (@bretmanrock)

Charli D’Amelio kept it simple with a white frock and a stylish white frame sun-glass. Halsey was seen in faded denim, a twisted top and sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cd (@charlidamelio)

Beach Bunny’s Lili Trifilio entertained fans at the festival wearing a patterned daisy-print top with shorts.

The best looks on the first weekend of Coachella included Alessandra Ambrosio’s Patbo dress. The Brazilian-American model looked stunning in the white patterned outfit, which was paired with a pink bag with flowing threads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio)

She changed it to a sky-blue jacket and denim with sporty goggles the following day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio)

South Korean DJ and record producer Peggy Gou wore black pants and a blue top by Vivienne Westwood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peggy Gou 페기 구 (@peggygou_)

Actor and singer Dylan Minnette, best known for the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, was at the festival in one of the best street looks on Weekend 1. His simple attire comprised Converse sneakers and a specially designed football tee with the word “Indio” on it. He wore the outfit while performing with his band Wallows at the festival.

Korean-American singer-songwriter Michelle Zauner of the acclaimed indie band Japanese Breakfast made a fashion statement with her beautiful light yellow woollen top and layered barrel skirt.

Doja Cat, who performed on the last day of the weekend, was at Coachella 2022 in a denim skirt and yellow boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

At a Spotify party, Doja Cat was seen wearing a stylish top paired with a red-frame sun-glass.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Performances

Day 1

The early performers on Day 1 included Bishop Briggs, The Regrettes, Princess Nokia and Mongolian rock band The HU.

Carly Rae Jepsen and Idles

Carly Rae Jepsen performed a series of songs before leading the attendees at Mojave Stage into a frenzy with her hit “Call Me Maybe”.

Joe Talbot, frontman of the Bristol-based rock band Idles, sang their 2018 single “Colossus”. Its guitarist, Mark Bowen, wore a lacy white dress, which seemed like he was paying a tribute to music legend Kurt Cobain.

Surprise appearance of Arcade Fire

The performance of the night came in the form of Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire. They headlined Coachella in 2014 and their presence at the 2022 edition was unannounced till just a day before the start of the festival.

The performance was a massive hit, with attendees swaying to the tunes and joining in the chorus to songs such as “Afterlife”, “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” and “The Lightning I, II”.

Snoop Dogg joins Anitta on the stage

In a 45-minute set electrifying performance, Superstar Brazilian singer Anitta merged a number of genres, including rock and hip-hop, and underlined the creativeness of Latin and Brazilian music.

There were cameos during her performance. Joining her on the stage for one of these was Saweetie — the two teaming up for the pop number “Faking Love”.

However, it was the introduction to the performance that set the mood of the audience. Rapper Snoop Dogg took to the Brazilian-themed stage in his unique cool mode.

He then introduced Anitta to the crowd for her set divided into three parts. For the final part, Diplo joined Anitta, playing DJ to remixes such as “Medley Funk (Ai Vivo)”.

Anitta sported one of the best Coachella outfits, wearing a colourful top and a pair of shorts.

Phoebe Bridgers and Arlo Parks mesmerise all

American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers called on the stage British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks. It was the first time at Coachella for both artists.

They enthralled the crowd as they sang Bridgers’ “Graceland Too”.

Bridgers also won hearts for sporting one of the best celebrity looks from Coachella weekend 1 with her Gucci black velvet mini dress adorned in sequins.

Additionally, before their performance, hip-hop duo City Girls, who hail from Miami, raised temperatures with twerks around a stripper pole.

Justin Bieber joins Daniel Caesar

No one saw it coming, but one of the biggest highlights of Coachella 2022 was Justin Bieber joining Daniel Caesar to perform the Grammy-nominated “Peaches” — which is a joint work of the two along with Giveon.

Bieber also showed his tattooed upper body to fans as he performed shirtless. The crowd went crazy, cheering and singing with him as the Canadian took control of the stage.

Lil Baby makes powerful Black Lives Matter statement

Performing towards the fag end of the night, acclaimed rapper Lil Baby moved the audience with the protest song “The Bigger Picture”.

The song was released in 2020 soon after Lil Baby joined protests in Atlanta, following the murder of George Floyd.

Lil Baby was joined by Gunna, his frequent collaborator, on the stage.

Harry Styles closes Day 1

The British singer-songwriter and former member of One Direction rocked the stage on his Coachella debut.

During his performance, Styles brought on stage Shania Twain. They sang Twain’s hit single “Man, I Feel Like A Woman”.

“Shania Twain taught me to sing,” Styles said as he addressed the crowd. “She also taught me that men are trash.”

Music icon. Fashion icon. And true friend ❤️ I am honored and thrilled to have joined @Harry_Styles onstage for his @coachella debut. What a magical moment!! And I mean c’mon… WHAT A SHOW 🔥 I’m a huge fan! Grateful we got to create this memory together – Thank you Harry. pic.twitter.com/Tl7OpbSOnN — Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) April 16, 2022

Before Twain’s arrival, Styles started his set with the song “As It Was” — a track that will be part of his upcoming album Harry’s House set for release in May 2022. As he performed “Adore You”, his fans yelled at the top of their lungs.

Styles wore a multi-coloured glittery jumpsuit by Gucci, which easily qualified as one of the best Coachella outfits of 2022.

One of Styles’ set numbers included another song, “As It Was”, from his upcoming album.

Before singing what is apparently titled “Boyfriend”, Styles shouted, “To boyfriends everywhere, f–k you.”

He also performed One Direction’s hit 2011 single “What Makes You Beautiful”, to which the fans joined in chorus.

Styles ended his performance with “Sign of the Times”, the title track of his self-titled debut album, which catapulted him to fame.

Among those cheering for Styles through his set was his girlfriend — actor-director Olivia Wilde.

Day 2

The Day 2 highlights of Coachella 2022 included a stupendous performance by Danny Elfman, the return of the K-pop group and the night altering performance by Billie Eilish.

Danny Elfman steals the spotlight

Danny Elfman took Coachella by storm in a gig that lit up the hearts of all in attendance. The 68-year-old singer-composer was one of the oldest performers at the festival.

Elfman took listeners through his entire musical career, including hits from the films Pee Wee’s Big Adventure (1985), Batman (1989), Edward Scissorhands (1990), The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) and Spider-Man (2002).

After performing tracks from his former band Oingo Boingo and his new album Big Mess, Elfman closed his set with “Happy”.

The most remarkable thing about Elfman’s performance was his use of the full-scale orchestra to the cinematic gems he has delivered over his illustrious career. The orchestra did a phenomenal job switching into anything from peppy tracks to eccentric ones with ease, including the Elfman-created 1989 theme song of The Simpsons (1989– ).

Megan Thee Stallion drops new song

The acclaimed singer-songwriter made her Coachella debut in style. The crowds lost themselves to her performance on stage as she began with “Megan’s Piano”, a hit song from her 2021 album Something for Thee Hotties.

While she grooved and gyrated to her music, sending the attendees into a frenzy, Megan Thee Stallion dropped a new song at the festival. Titled “To Whom It May The Fuck Concern”, it is a song on female empowerment.

Among other songs that the 27-year-old musician belted out were “Body”, “Eat It”, “Girls In The Hood”, “Captain Hook” and “Cry Baby”.

Wearing futuristic glasses and a silver bodysuit from Dolce & Gabbana during her performance, Megan ensured that the focus never shifts from her. She again made heads turn in a hot pink set of crop top and pants at the after-parties.

Post Malone surprises all during 21 Savage performance

While 21 Savage was delivering an electric night at Coachella 2022, in came a cameo from Post Malone.

But just when Malone was ready to take over the stage, a technical issue with his microphone led to a brief interruption.

“We got to start that over,” 21 Savage said.

They then performed on “Rockstar”, a song by Malone which also featured 21 Savage. Malone didn’t complete it, though; he simply danced the rest of the way and smashed a guitar.

This was the second time when Malone and 21 Savage performed together at Coachella after 2018.

K-pop group 2NE1 had a reunion

The hit all-girls K-pop group 2NE1 appeared during the “Heads In The Clouds Forever” set, featuring stars signed to the 88Rising label.

All four members of the band — Bom, CL, Dara and Minzy — were on the stage for the first time in six years that 2NE1 performed as a group.

CL sang some of her solo numbers before the other three joined her to perform “I Am the Best”. It was the only song they sang as a group at Coachella 2022.

Formed in 2009, the South Korean group disbanded in 2016. The last time they had performed together as a group was a year before the split. Their last release was the 2017 track “Goodbye”.

2gether again ♠♥♣♦ 2NE1 reuniting for @88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever set. Watch the @YouTube livestream for more surprises from the desert https://t.co/369m1pEHng pic.twitter.com/R40ntMdx5L — Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2022

Besides 2NE1, the 88Rising show had Chinese music icon Jackson Wang entertaining the crowd.

Additionally, South Korean singer BIBI donned one of the best looks at Coachella weekend 1.

She wore knee-high boots and a belt-like accessory that had a fabric flowing down over one of her legs. She also wore what seemed like a metallic top.

Milli becomes first Thai artist to perform at Coachella

On the second day of the festival, Danupha “Milli” Khanatheerakul entertained everyone with her hits such as “Sudpang” and “Mirror” at the festival, while millions back in her home country were filled with pride.

The 19-year-old rapper became the first Thai artist to perform at Coachella. The excitement in her home country was at a peak, with the hashtag, #MILLILiveatCoachella, trending top on Twitter in Thailand.

While performing, Milli ensured that she breaks stereotypes about her country. “One thing… I didn’t ride an elephant”, she said during her rap performance.

Milli wore a red-and-orange dress, which was noted as one of the best celebrity looks from Coachella weekend 1.

Billie Eilish headlines Coachella 2022 like no one before

The 20-year-old American singer-songwriter made history at Coachella 2022, becoming the youngest-ever musician to headline the music festival. The record was held previously by Ariana Grande, who did so at the age of 25.

Like Harry Styles and some others, this was Eilish’s Coachella debut. She sang 24 songs at the festival.

Donning one of the finest street-style looks at Coachella Weekend 1, Billie arrived on the stage with space bun pigtails, multiple necklaces and a graphic long-sleeve T-shirt.

She picked “Bury a Friend”, a song from her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? to open her set.

A number of famous names joined Eilish on stage. Among them was Khalid, with whom Eilish performed “Lovely”.

Introducing brother Finneas, Eilish said, “This is my brother Finneas. He’s my best friend and we make everything together.”

At Coachella, the siblings performed “Your Power” under the spotlight.

She then called on stage Damon Albarn — the lead vocalist for the virtual band Gorillaz. They performed on “Getting Older” and Eilish also shed light on how her own career was influenced by the 54-year-old Albarn.

Later joined by rapper Posdnuos, Eilish and Albarn performed the Gorillaz song “Feel Good Inc.”

Eilish, a seven-time Grammy Award winner and the only woman to win in all four of its major categories, ended her Coachella debut with “Bad Guy” and “Happier Than Ever”.

“Thank you, Coachella,” Eilish said. “I’m sorry I’m not Beyonce! I love you! Goodnight!” Eilish said as she departed the stage.

Day 3

Finneas returned on the third day of the event with a solo performance. Among the others were rapper Vince Staples, singer-songwriter Olivia O’Brien, Alec Benjamin, rapper Denzel Curry, English musician Fatboy Slim and Australian singer Hayden James.

At the end of her performance, Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez shaved her armpits on the stage to celebrate the completion of her new album.

Orville Peck brings country music to Coachella

The Canada-based South African country music star made his debut at Coachella 2022 in style.

Peck is one of the only two Coachella performers also on the roster of the 2022 edition of the country music festival Stagecoach.

Not only was Peck in one of the best Coachella outfits, but his set was also a spectacle for the audience to watch, with golden hues dominating everything. Other than his trademark fringe mask, the singer-songwriter donned a head-to-toe gold leather dress with a Stetson. The microphone was also golden.

Peck performed an array of unforgettable country songs, including the melancholic “C’mon Baby, Cry” from his recently released album Bronco, “Drive Me, Crazy” from his 2020 EP Show Pony, and his debut single, “Dead of Night”, made famous as one of the songs in the hit HBO series Euphoria (2019– ).

Karol G honours Latin music

Colombian singer Karol G wore an outfit inspired by her country’s flag. She paid tribute to songs that have been chartbusters in Latin music. These included the iconic “Macarena”, “Hips Don’t Lie”, “Mi Gente”, “Gasolina” and “Despacito”.

American singer Becky G joined Karol G on the stage, and the two performed some more Latin numbers.

Other than Becky, Tiësto joined Karol as a guest performer. The Dutch DJ, along with the Colombian, sang “Don’t Be Shy”. Tiësto also played his own 2020 hit “The Business”.

Doja Cat sets the stage on fire

The American rapper and singer was among the biggest performers at Coachella 2022 weekend 1. Wearing a galactic costume, Doja Cat made everyone groove to “Woman”.

She also performed her new song, “Vegas”. It was the first on-stage performance of the song, which is set to be part of the upcoming Elvis Presley movie titled Elvis (2022).

Other cameos during Doja Cat’s performance include the one with Tyga, who joined her for their 2019 song “Juicy”.

She ended her show with an unnamed and unreleased rock song, which is reportedly connected to the Taco Bell brand.

Swedish House Mafia X The Weeknd end Coachella weekend 1

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd brought down the curtains on Weekend 1.

The supergroup, comprising Swedish musicians Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, thanked the fans at the festival for helping them keep the group together.

On the other hand, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, performed songs such as “The Hills”, “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face”.

Together, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd ended Weekend 1 with the song “Moth to a Flame”.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Coachella/@coachella/Twitter