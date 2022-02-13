Couplepreneurs in India who show us that business and love can go hand-in-hand

The month of love is underway, and we’re all reading stories of places to go on a date, the ultimate romantic proposals and more. However, love is not just limited to personal lives, as several couplepreneurs have shown us that life partners can build businesses as well.

Many-a-times, even if a couple works in the same company, they are assigned different teams or departments, to be able to avoid conflicts of interest. However, several couples have built businesses worth thousands of crores, proving to the world that couplepreneurs can keep their personal and professional lives separate. So, right before Valentine’s Day, we take a look at some of these entrepreneurs who have redefined partnerships.

Successful couplepreneurs in India you should know about

Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee, SUGAR Cosmetics

Vineeta and Kaushik co-founded SUGAR Cosmetics, known for long-lasting makeup that caters to the youth. The couplepreneurs launched the brand in 2012, intending to create a brand that caters to the Indian market and skin tones, keeping in mind the lifestyle, weather conditions and lifestyles here.

Today, the brand’s products are available on their website, on major retail platforms such as Nykaa and Myntra, as well as in several stores and pop-ups across the country, and has evolved into one of the leading makeup brands that are affordable and cater to the masses. Recently, Vineeta also appeared on Shark Tank India as an investor.

Anand Shahani and Mehak Sagar, WedMeGood

Anand and Mehak met during their internship days and got married a few years later. Sometime later, they decided to quit their corporate jobs and in 2014, WedMeGood was born. One of the leading wedding services portals today, WedMeGood is a platform that lists various vendors, from photographers to event managers, makeup artists and more, and is a one-stop solution for couples planning their big day.

Shubhra Chadda and Vivek Prabhakar, Chumbak

Shubhra and Vivek are couplepreneurs who founded the brand Chumbak with a single store in Bengaluru. Today, the brand has stores all over the country and a strong online presence, with customers who keep returning to the brand for quirky desi products – gifting items such as notebooks, bags, and even clothes, perfumes, and beauty products.

Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, MamaEarth

Ghazal and Varun Alagh are life partners who founded MamaEarth, a natural skincare and haircare brand in 2016. The brand has managed to carve a niche in a competitive market for its affordable, unique ranges such as their onion haircare range, face serums, and more that cater to Indian skin and hair types. The affordably-priced brand is growing steadily, and has a strong presence on social media and online retail platforms, along with kiosks at various chains.

Ghazal was also an investor (or ‘shark’) in the recently-concluded show, Shark Tank India.

Daisy Tanwani and Mashhood Beg, Pinklay

Daisy and Mashhood are avid travellers, who realised that most of the best handicrafts from India were being exported and finding a market abroad. Thus, the life partners turned couplepreneurs and decided to form Pinklay, in an attempt to revive Indian artisanal work.

Started in 2016, the brand today has a strong presence on social media and its website, where one can shop for various home decor and handicraft products for their own homes or gift to their loved ones – gifting, along with it, a small piece of Indian aesthetics that blend easily into modern homes, creating a new niche. What’s more, the brand is homegrown, focuses on sustainability and organic ware, making it environmentally viable and beautiful, too!

Rohan and Swati Bhargava, CashKaro

Catering to the Indian shoppers’ love for deals, discounts and cashback, couplepreneurs Rohan and Swati founded CashKaro in 2013. However, this is not the only successful venture the duo has founded – The London School of Economics alumni are also founders of Pouring Pounds (the UK) and ZoBucks (Singapore). Users can log in through their website and avail offers across several online shopping portals and save some bucks.

Sumedha Jain and Akhil Duggar Jain, Madame

The couple met through a traditional arranged marriage set-up, and Sumedha joined the family-owned business, Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd. Madame fashions is an extension of the same, and is among the pioneers in affordable fashion, such as dresses, tops and more.

Sneh Jain and Aditi Handa (The Baker’s Dozen)

The Baker’s Dozen is an artisanal bakery that started from Aditi’s kitchen. In 2013, Aditi made her first batch of sourdough and knew that this is what she wanted to do for the rest of her life. The couple met and bonded because of entrepreneurship, and eventually became both life partners and business partners, running one of India’s finest online bakery platforms that functions across cities today, and offers a variety of sourdough breads, cakes, criossants, butters and more.

