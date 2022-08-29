Cover story: What makes Aditya Roy Kapur different

There’s more to Aditya Roy Kapur than what meets the eye. Conversations with him make you realise how he’s different and definitely cooler & sexier than all his contemporaries. We catch up with him for an exclusive interview.

In conversation with Aditya Roy Kapur:

He’s delectably different. Tall, dark and ripped… Aditya Roy Kapur is sensuality in motion. More so on social media, where the reticent actor is avidly watched and stalked. In fact, the gorgeous Ananya Panday finding him ‘hot’ was a recent revelation that sent the virtual world blazing. While Aditya betrays a rare equanimity amidst the ripples, it’s something that comes to him naturally. Unruffled, unfazed… his focus remains his art, his act. With milestones like Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Malang and Ludo behind him… the actor is not only about the body beautiful and sex-appeal. Beneath the in-your-face physicality lies an intriguing personality. A mind that revels in melody, a heart that yearns for the yonder and a spirit that cannot be bridled. For Aditya… life’s a journey that’s just begun… and which is perhaps headed inwards…

Though you keep a low-profile, your popularity on social media is insane.

Actually, I am not that active on social media much to the annoyance of my fans. In fact, I wasn’t on social media for the longest time. It didn’t appeal to me. It’s just been two and a half years that I began. I don’t claim to have much of an Insta game. I don’t post regularly. So every time I post, I surprise my followers. Fans, appreciation… I cherish it. I joined social media to reciprocate and connect with my fans and show that I value them.

In a profession where it’s all about being ‘seen and heard’, what makes you stay away from the spotlight?

Being in the news or actively thinking of how one can be in the news doesn’t come naturally to me. But yes, acting does. Wanting to be in the limelight is not something that wakes me up in the middle of the night. That’s a byproduct of the profession and a lovely one for sure.

What drives you about your vocation?

When I analyze what drives me, what brings me delight, what I am passionate about, it all comes down to being on the set, interacting with actors and filmmakers… Well, I draw most joy from the process. I am lucky to have found a vocation, which is my passion. That’s what I am most interested in. It doesn’t feel like a chore where I have to push myself.

Coming to your sense of style, it has always been unique…

In my teens and early 20s I had a huge Afro hairdo. Sometimes it was ridiculed. People said, ‘Yeh kya hai? Paagal hai!’ But it made people turn around and give me a second look. Apart from that I am not too conscious about what I wear. I still dress in baggy jeans, something I used to wear in college. During film promotions, when someone is styling me, I may be dressed in a particular manner. But otherwise I like to keep it comfortable.

You’re known to be a travel enthusiast. What does it do for you?

We all begin to live in the bubble of our professions. So travel brings in renewed energy and a fresh perspective. You zoom out of your life and look at it from the outside. Travel is a great tool especially if you’re in a high pressure and intense job. It pulls you out of your comfort zone and helps you know yourself better. Otherwise, we are used to a cushy existence. I love the anonymity that travel affords.

How difficult is it for you to move around in the city?

I miss those days when I’d travel around in Mumbai trains. I miss roaming around in the city. But I still go out and try to live normally. (Laughs) I guess I’ll be wearing a mask right into the 2030s. I enjoy not being recognized.

While you have many admirers, what’s your take on love?

We all need love in our lives. It’s enriching. It can be in any form… One and a half year ago, I got a dog as a pet. That’s also a kind of love. It’s nice to have someone to care for. It gives purpose to life. Love is an intangible emotion. I don’t think we can define it.