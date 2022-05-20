Charlie Cox to return as ‘The Man Without Fear’ in the new ‘Daredevil’ Disney+ series

A new Daredevil series is being developed for Disney+, which will be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In the series, actor Charlie Cox, who played the character in the three seasons of the show on Netflix, will be back as Attorney Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Netflix version was part of the now-defunct Marvel Television unit.

Here’s all we know about Charlie Cox’s role in the new Daredevil series for Disney+

Who is Matt Murdock/Daredevil?

In the comic books and the live-action adaptations, Murdock is portrayed as a blind attorney who has an enhanced ability to visualise his surroundings. This helps him fight crime in his city as Daredevil.

The character, who is popularly known as ‘The Man Without Fear’, is one of the most famous Marvel superheroes of all time.

More about the Disney+ series

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Corman and Chris Ord will be writing the series. They will also serve as executive producers.

If things go as planned, the Daredevil series will be the first of the Marvel shows, which were released on Netflix, to get a new lease of life on Disney+. In 2018, all Marvel shows on the OTT platform were cancelled, and they were removed in early 2022.

Disney+ now hosts MCU movies and shows on its platform. Among the more recent are series such as WandaVision (2021), Loki (2021) and Moon Knight (2022).

Cox was in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Much to the fans’ surprise, Cox did a cameo as Murdock in the MCU blockbuster 2021 Spider-Man film.

Additionally, Cox also appeared in the superhero’s costume in The Defenders (2017) on Netflix.

The show was a crossover, featuring three other Marvel superheroes — Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Kristen Ritter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) — each of whom had their own series on the OTT platform.

Cox’s portrayal of the character in the Netflix series was widely appreciated.

Speculation around Cox’s return as Daredevil became stronger with the appearance of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Hawkeye (2021). Kingpin is known as Daredevil’s nemesis.

(Main image: Courtesy of Nicole Rivelli/Netflix/IMDb; Featured image: BARRY WETCHER – © 2014 Netflix, Inc. All rights reserved./IMDb)