Welcoming August with ‘Darlings’ and other new releases this week

As we say hello to August, it’s time for new beginnings and well, the new releases this week.

While Alia Bhatt’s Darlings is the much-awaited big release this week, the other releases are heartwarming, small Indie releases that will warm you up. That doesn’t mean they are any less good. So whether you are looking for a wacky dark comedy or something lighter and more heart-touching, this week will take care of everything. Let’s take a look at all the new releases this week.

New releases this week in August

Darlings

Netflix’s much-awaited flick is coming this weekend. Alia Bhatt is debuting as a producer with this one that also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. This is the story about Badr, who hopes her volatile husband will reform if he stops drinking. However, when his rage goes too far, she and her mom boldly, albeit clumsily, seek revenge in ways you can’t imagine. Join Alia Bhatt on this wacky ride with this brand new release this week.

Release date: August 5, 2022

Sita Ramam

Next on the list of new releases this week is this Telugu romance film written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Marking Mrunal Thakur in her Telugu debut, the film also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth. The film was announced in July 2020 and Dulquer Salmaan was immediately roped in to play the lead role. It is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.

Release date: August 5, 2022

Match of Life

A unique movie with a very unique theme, it is about a cricketer’s life who looks like Virat Kohli and the circumstances he faces in day-to-day life being a normal person with the face of a celebrity. This Aman Sagar directorial is a small film with a lot of heart. It stars Rajpal Yadav, Stefy Patel, Supriya Karnik, and Sudha Chandran among others.

Release date: August 5, 2022

Masoom Sawaal

Starring Nitanshi Goel, Brinda Trivedi, Rohit Tiwari, Madhu Sachdeva, and more, this is the last one of the new releases this week. The movie is directed by Santosh Upadhyay and produced by Ranjana Upadhyay, Nakshatra 27 Productions. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Ekavali Khanna, and Shishir Sharma among others. The story of the film revolves around the superstitions, taboos and regulations imposed on women during their menstrual cycle.

Release date: August 5, 2022

All Images: Courtesy Instagram