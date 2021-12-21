Deepak Reddy’s Telugu short film ‘Manasanamaha’ makes it to the final list of Oscars

Directed by Hyderabad-based director Deepak Reddy, Manasanamaha was released in March 2020 on YouTube, and since then, it has taken the world of films by storm. The film has won over 900 awards all over the world in film festivals and is now making an official Oscar entry in the Live Action Short category.

What is the short film Manasanamaha about?

With the film set for a theatrical release, a lot of us did not get to watch it online. In the cinematic world of love stories, to the point where it’s almost overdone now, Manasanamaha is a unique take on love and the course of relationships.

Unlike all love stories, Manasanamaha is just the opposite; a rather refreshing watch. It centres around the character Surya, played by actor Viraj Ashwin, as he reminisces the love stories of his life from the end to the beginning.

Surya falls in love three times in his life, and as the teaser says, he holds on to the sweet memories of the past and tells us the tales of every time he fell in love, in reverse. Looks like Manasanamaha is the Benjamin Button of love stories.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, talking about the film, director Deepak Reddy said, “Love stories are stereotyped. It’s the same story, again and again, I thought, why can’t the narrative be fresh?”

Actor Viraj Ashwin, in an interview to Telangana Today, said, “When Deepak first narrated the story, I didn’t know if he could bring the story to life on-screen. But after seeing the output, I understood his vision. Gautham Menon released the short film in Tamil and ‘KGF’ producers did the honours in Kannada. The short film won 900 awards. Qualifying for the Oscars race is a positive feeling.”

The film is all set for a theatrical release. The release date is TBA.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram