Deepika Padukone becomes Shah Rukh Khan’s skincare coach

2023 started on a grand note for movie buffs. Not only did everyone get to see Shahrukh Khan back on the big screen after so many years in Pathaan, but they were thrilled to see him unite with Deepika Padukone. The film is now in its third week of theatrical release and has already broken several box office records. To celebrate the success of the film, the cast of Pathaan had recently gathered together for a huge public event. Both SRK and Deepika were looking radiant. And guess what, DP has to be given credit for SRK’s glowing look.

Deepika Padukone turned skincare coach for Shahrukh Khan before the glamorous event. The two decided to get ready together, and SRK was guided by Padukone on how he should take care of his skin. Being so close to the superstar, we are sure Deepika knew how SRK was never into any kind of skincare and took this opportunity to share some of her beauty secrets with him. With this, she also launched a new product from her 82°E line. Let’s check out what steps did they follow.

A glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s skincare routine

Deepika Padukone has been promoting her new skincare brand 82°E with all gusto. After dropping the Ashwagandha Bounce moisturiser and Patchouli Glow sunscreen drops, she introduced the customers to the Bakuchiol slip illuminating face oil and Lotus Splash conditioning cleanser. Via this video, she also dropped a new product called Gotu Kola Dew which is a revitalising toner serum.

First step: Cleansing

The video begins with the actress talking about getting ready for the Pathaan event. SRK pops in, alerting her that he would also want to be a part of the getting-ready video. The actress takes this opportunity to guide him about cleansers. She gives him a couple of drops of the Lotus Splash conditioning cleanser and instructs SRK on how to use it. After its application, the actor is seen telling DP that his skin is already feeling fresh. She also urges SRK to drink more water throughout the day slyly and moves on to the next step of the routine.

Second step: Hydrate

Deepika Padukone then picks up the new product, Gotu Kola Dew. She reveals that Gotu Kola is a herb with rich antioxidant properties. She reveals that it provides intense hydration to the skin. She guides Shah Rukh Khan on how to dab the product on the skin gently.

Third step: Moisturise

She then asks SRK to apply the Ashwagandha Bounce moisturiser on the face. The video also has small notes describing the product and how they help in building a better skin.

Fourth step: Sunscreen

Padukone sweetly scolds Shah Rukh for not applying sunscreen every day. She then picks up the Patchouli Glow sunscreen drops and applies it on the face. SRK, who is new to the routine, applies the sunscreen on the eyelids as well, leaving Deepika impressed.

The best part of the video

While Deepika Padukone guiding Shah Rukh Khan about skincare is a whole new level of cuteness, you will not be able to take your eye off of SRK. His jokes are the best part of this video where he is seen teasing Deepika over small things. Watch the video below:

