Deepika Padukone: The only Indian to feature in the world’s most-beautiful women list

She needs no introduction. She is power personified. She is Deepika Padukone. Donning several hats, and several roles time and again, Deepika is a force to reckon with. Her list of achievements is endless and now there’s another feather in her cap. Deepika Padukone is the ninth most beautiful woman in the world and that’s scientifically proven. Don’t believe us? Well, let’s take you through the official announcement on the same.

According to a list declared by a scientist, the Bollywood actor is at the ninth spot. The scientist has allegedly used the ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’ technique to decode the world’s ten most beautiful women.

World’s 10 most beautiful women

British actress Jodie Comer has been declared the most beautiful woman in the world. Jodie is followed by Zendaya, Bella Hadid, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Jourdan Dunn, Kim Kardashian, Deepika Padukone and HoYeon Jung.

What is the ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’?

The Golden Ratio of Beauty also known as Phi, was used by renowned artists and architects as an equation to map out their masterpieces during the early renaissance period. Years later, scientists used this mathematical equation to decode the facial features and decide why some people are considered more beautiful than others.

The mathematics of beauty

According to the Golden Ratio of Beauty, when a line is divided into two parts in a ratio of 1: 1.618, it creates the ideal proportion. Thus, a visually balanced face is approximately 1.618 times longer than it is wide.

Deepika Padukone: Upcoming projects and more

Deepika who received a score of 91.22 according to the ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’ is keeping busy with a slew of projects in her kitty. She is currently working on three major projects in Bollywood. The actress will be seen alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the Project K. She also has Shah Rukh Khan’s, Pathaan, that also stars John Abraham. Besides these, she will also be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Fighter. Apart from acing in Bollywood with numerous projects, Deepika is actively involved in her Live Love Laugh foundation which champions and advocates about mental health.

