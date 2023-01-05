Deepika Padukone: 5 times the ‘Pathaan’ actress broke the glass ceiling

What makes someone a superstar? Box-office numbers, brand endorsements, number of businesses et al? Our opinion of a superstar is slightly different. Take cues from birthday girl Deepika Padukone, who has broken the glass ceiling over and over again.

Deepika Padukone wasn’t always the superstar that she is today. Having started her career as a model when she was a teenager to becoming one of the biggest and most bankable actors in the country today, her career has been quite a journey in itself. With a few flops and majorly massive hits, she is the undisputed queen of getting things right. Just always. But what truly makes her a superstar is her unconventional choices, that sets her apart from her peers. On Deepika Padukone’s birthday, here’s looking at all the times she proved why she’s the reigning queen.

Deepika Padukone breaking the glass ceiling and how!

When she spoke out against a leading daily

Deepika Padukone being in the news is a daily affair. But things went too far when a leading daily opted to go clickbait with a picture of Deepika Padukone taken at a bad angle and proceeded to go viral with it. Of course, Padukone isn’t someone to sit back and take that. She hit back and how! “Yes! I am a woman. I have breasts and a cleavage! You got a problem!!??” she tweeted.

When she stood up against the government, without saying a word

Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has almost always courted controversies. In 2020, JNU students were attacked by a bunch of goons who entered the campus with their faces covered, leading to chaos and unrest in the country. While the rest of Bollywood was minding their own business, the actor not only flew to Delhi, but stood along with the students, in solidarity, without uttering a word. That’s how you shatter glass ceilings!

When she chose a movie like Gehraiyaan

The 2022 Shakun Batra directorial created quite the splash, wordplay intended. But for a mainstream A-grade actress to take on the role with steamy scenes is unimaginable. More so, treading on a subject like generational trauma, which directly came from the actor’s past is something that deserves an applause. It’s something most actors would shy away from. But a Queen will only bring Queen-like energy!

When she addressed mental health, like it should be addressed

One of the biggest highlights about Deepika Padukone’s career and presence off films is her effort to destigmatise mental health. For an A-grade actor in the Indian film fraternity to say in public that “yes, I have battled depression” is a big deal. Kudos to her for not shying away from it, for speaking about and raising awareness and for actively working to do her bit to promote mental health awareness.

When she chose to do something refreshing like Piku, and made it big

A small and distinctive film like Piku was all hearts. Without the idea of a ‘hero’ or ‘heroine’, Piku was just what Bollywood needed as a breath of fresh air but to have won ‘Best Actress’ for this film in the same year where she did a magnificent film like Bajirao Mastani speaks volumes, right? Piku was a content-driven small-budget film, with no song sequences or item numbers. For an actor at the top of her game to choose to do this film says all about Deepika Padukone and her unconventional choices.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram