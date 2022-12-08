Deepika Padukone will now be seen as ‘Lady Singham’ in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe saga

Deepika Padukone, ‘The Queen of Entertainment is Back’ and how. The most electrifying song of the year is out, and it stars none other than the powerhouse couple – Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Apart from starring in an enthralling song with her husband Ranveer Singh onscreen for the latter’s film Cirkus, Deepika Padukone will now headline Rohit Shetty’s cop universe – Singham. Current Laga Re on hearing this bit, isn’t it? While promoting the launch of the song Current Laga Re from Cirkus, director Rohit Shetty let the cat out of the bag and had everyone astounded. Shetty introduced Deepika as the Lady Singham. This will be one among the many of Deepika Padukone’s new movies that are scheduled for 2023.

While there are already reports of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty teaming up for the direct third instalment of the hit movie, Singham Again, it will be interesting to see Deepika Padukone don the role of a cop.

It’s official! Deepika Padukone to join Rohit Shetty’s cop universe – Singham

IT’S OFFICIAL… ROHIT SHETTY – DEEPIKA PADUKONE – ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… #RohitShetty announces his lady #Singham… #DeepikaPadukone to be a part of #SinghamAgain, making her the first lady cop of #RohitShetty‘s popular Cop Universe. pic.twitter.com/RtaOx0jHDD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2022



Rohit Shetty confirmed that the shooting of Singham Again will begin in 2023 with Deepika Padukone in tow. Interestingly, Deepika and Rohit collaborated last for Chennai Express which went on to become on of the highest-grossing films.

While we are overwhelmed and can’t way to see Deepika play a cop and that too in Singham Again, here’s taking a look at the exhilarating performance of one of the world’s most beautiful woman.

While Cirkus is all set to release on December 23 this year, Singham Again will go on floors only next year. Singham Again will mark Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn’s first collaboration.

Hero Image: Courtesy Twitter; Featured Image: Courtesy Screenshot of official song