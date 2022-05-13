10 most loved influencers from Delhi who’ve carved a niche in the digital space

Behind almost every #OOTD and #aboutlastnight, there are influencers spilling oodles of inspo. All thanks to social media, people can’t get enough of the new lingo and interesting fashion choices to pick from. Over the years, the digital space has seen a significant rise in Instagram influencers from all parts of India, especially Delhi.

According to a report from Influencer.in, 24.9% of digital content creators come from the national capital. However, a very few of them stood out and have gathered quite a fan following. Right from Kusha Kapila to Kritika Khurana, there are plenty of influencers churning out interesting content on fashion, lifestyle, food and travel.

Top 10 Delhi-based influencers who created ripples in the digital world

Komal Pandey

Looking to revamp your style? Komal Pandey is the vlogger to follow. She is a trend-setter in the world of social media when it comes to fashion. With 1.6 million followers, her Instagram page screams panache. Pandey’s posts, flaunting her unconventional sartorial choices and styled outfits are too good to miss. She even has a YouTube channel and keeps uploading shorts and videos on fashion tips.

Kusha Kapila

There’s hardly any social media freak who doesn’t know about Kusha Kapila. Popular for playing multiple characters like Billi Masi, Kapila is known to post relatable content on Instagram. Her page is filled with funny videos with a bunch of self grooming and lifestyle tips. Kapila, who has 2.3 million followers on social media, made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s Netflix film Ghost Stories.

Dolly Singh

Dolly Singh is originally from Nainital and later moved to Delhi to pursue her career as a fashion blogger. Ever since there has been no looking back. Her Instagram is loaded with a plethora of reels on funny topics, featuring herself as various characters. Dolly Singh has 1.4 million followers on Insta and 623K subscribers on YouTube.

Kritika Khurana

If you’re all about fashion and beauty, follow @thatbohogirl on Instagram right away. Kritika Khurana is a born-and-bred Delhiite, who has carved a niche for herself with her OOTDs and beauty vlogs. She has 1.6 million followers on Instagram and is even active on YouTube. The popular influencer recently tied the knot with her beau Aditya Chhabra and shared tons of inside pictures and videos from her wedding.

Shivesh Bhatia

Calling himself a self-taught baker, Shivesh Bhatia is a travel and food enthusiast, who loves to share content on cooking. He has even won many hearts with his blogs on food and photography. With 731k followers, Bhatia is one of the best bakers on Instagram. Not just that, the social media influencer is also an author of two cookbooks named, Desserts for Every Mood and Bake With Shivesh.

Aashna Malani

Aashna Malani is a model and social media influencer who loves sharing her personal fashion picks. Her Insta feed is all about travel, beauty, fitness and style. She has more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Malani has also appeared in a music video titled Chupke Se with Vipin Aneja.

Akanksha Redhu

Akanksha Redhu began blogging in 2010 to keep a record of her ideas, projects and inspiration. Over the years, her Instagram handle has been primarily focussing on fashion and lifestyle. Redhu is quite famous in the digital space and has 167k followers on Instagram. The Economic Times voted her blog as one of the topmost trending blogs in India.

Nitibha Kaul

A former Google employee who turned social media influencer, Nitibha Kaul gained fame with her presence in Bigg Boss season 10. She had entered the reality show as a commoner and stayed for long. Kaul has around 933k followers on her Instagram which is filled with lifestyle, travel, fashion and beauty inspiration.

Sarah Hussain

Sarah Hussain is one of the youngest food bloggers in India with 522k followers on Instagram. Follow her right away if you are a foodie or in love with cooking videos. A Ted X speaker, she runs her own YouTube channel where she posts interesting recipes, lifestyle and travel videos.

