Dev Patel joins the star-studded cast of Wes Anderson’s latest venture with Netflix

In what can only be described as movie magic, Dev Patel has joined the A-list ensemble of Wes Anderson’s new film, which is an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. The actor will share the screen with Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley for the Netflix production.

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson’s vintage flair and symmetrical composition meet the glamour and skill of Tinseltown’s biggest names yet again, this time for his latest venture, a feature film for Netflix that is based on a popular tale by beloved British novelist Roald Dahl.

The film featuring Dev Patel is based on a 1977 Dahl novel for older children

#WesAnderson directs another @roald_dahl tale of the unexpected following his 2009 animated adaptation of Dahl's Fantastic

First published in 1977, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More is centred on the question, “If you could see with your eyes closed would you use your power for good or for personal gain?” The only confirmed role is that of Cumberbatch, who will play the protagonist Henry Sugar. The production is set to begin in the UK sometime this month, right as Anderson wraps up his work on Asteroid City, according to ANI News.

This is one of the first Dahl adaptations that’s been announced since the streaming device acquired the rights to the author’s work, which includes classics like Matilda and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. As for Anderson, the film happens to be his second rodeo with Dahl’s work, the first being an Oscar-nominated stop-motion animated film called Fantastic Mr Fox, based on the author’s 1970 children’s novel.

Fans take to Twitter to express their excitement at Patel's collaboration with Anderson

As soon as the news hit the interwebs, fans headed to Twitter to express their excitement. One user named Freya wrote, “Dev Patel in a Wes Anderson film sounds like a fever dream.” Another added, “Dev Patel in a Wes Anderson film? Let’s Go!”

Patel is new to the usual star cast that Anderson always has on board for his eccentric features and has already had a successful 2021 with his role in the successful medieval feature The Green Knight as well as his directorial debut Monkey Man. We’re all about this cinematic excellence!