MS Dhoni to launch production company Dhoni Entertainment down South

Indian cricket’s favourite skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes his love for South cinema to another level. The former cricket captain is all set to launch his production company Dhoni Entertainment in the South.

Dhoni and his love for Chennai is not new for his fans and anyone who follows cricket. Having spent all those years with Chennai Super Kings, he has developed a deep-rooted love for South cinema. Taking that love to the next level, Dhoni is all set to launch his film production company Dhoni Entertainment in South to produce Tamil films, along with other Southern Indian languages like Telugu and Malayalam.

Dhoni Entertainment to produce South films

Given the rage that South Indian films are creating at the box office, venturing into that domain is a lucrative business opportunity. Dhoni Entertainment is co-owned by Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, and together they have produced a bunch of small-budget films and docu-series like Roar of the Lion, The Hidden Hindu and Blaze to Glory.

The company has produced three films so far, all of them small-budget but impactful. Roar of Lion is a movie about the return of Chennai Super Kings in IPL after suffering a two-year ban. Blaze to Glory is a documentary film, chronicling the historic World Cup win in 2011 and The Hidden Hindu is a movie based on a mythological thriller by author Akshat Gupta.

After three years, the company is all set to take on South cinema, starting with Tamil movies. This announcement was made by LetsCinema, who took to Twitter to confirm the news. It has got fans of cricket and cinema really excited, especially to see their favourite cricketer venture into a completely different film altogether.

#LetsCinema EXCLUSIVE: Dhoni is launching his film production company in south ‘Dhoni Entertainment’ to produce films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. pic.twitter.com/zgTxzdSynT — LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 9, 2022

Dhoni is the only legendary Indian skipper to have led Team India to a win in all three major ICC categories- ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram