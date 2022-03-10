Diljit Dosanjh sets sights on global charts with new Warner Music deal

Singer, songwriter and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently announced a partnership with record company Warner Music. Keen on putting India on the global map, the Super Singh of Punjab has upcoming singles with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez and Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz.

With 13 studio albums to his name, musician Diljith Dosanjh made headlines when his work G.O.A.T featured on Billboard’s Global Chart and hit Top 20 in Canada. On the heels of this success, he has partnered with Warner Music to further his international career, setting the ball rolling by announcing his forthcoming singles with hip hop artist Tory Lanez and Afro-pop star Diamond Platnumz. This is Dosanjh’s first deal with a major record company.

Daljit Dosanjh aims to take Indian music beyond the usual diaspora audiences with Warner Music

Warner Music Group, which represents artists like Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and Jason Derulo, expanded their presence to India in March 2020. The affiliate is led by former Sony executive Jay Mehta and has signed on artists like Indian-British singer-songwriter Rika and pop-superstar Armaan Malik. With Diljit Dosanjh on board, the record label hopes to tap into the growing popularity of Punjabi music. Reflecting on this, Max Lousada, CEO, Warner Recorded Music, said, “Punjabi music has long been popular in India and it’s now igniting international interest. You don’t get many bigger names in the genre than Diljit Dosanjh and with our creative expertise and global marketing network, we can help him reach new audiences worldwide and become a truly global name,” as per a report by Tribune India. He further added, “We’re really honoured to have Diljit sign to Warner Recorded Music.”

Dosanjh himself is keen on expanding the reach of Indian music. “I’m delighted to be collaborating with Warner Music. Together, we’ll take Indian music way beyond the usual diaspora audiences to the top of the global charts.” He further added, “I’ve already started working with some of Warner Music’s artists from other countries and it’s proving an exhilarating creative process. I’m just so proud to be playing my part in putting Indian music firmly on the global map,” Mumbai Live reports.

Dosanjh’s latest track ‘Lover’ generated more than 68 million views on YouTube and has sold out major venues in the UK like SSE Arena and Wembley. Recognising this, Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India, said: “We’re excited to partner with the versatile and supremely talented Diljit Dosanjh. He’s a true entertainer and has struck a chord with audiences across the globe with both his acting and singing prowess – a true rarity. His songs are already a rage with anybody who enjoys Punjabi music across the globe,” the news report by Mumbai Live states.

Adding to this, Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Recorded Music commented on the artist’s passion and creativity, stating that the partnership had already produced two music videos in the first weekend of signing the deal, “Just signing this deal has been an exhilarating process. We’ve already had our Indian, Canadian and Latin American teams working on his campaigns and our ambition for him is truly global,” he added.

Warner Music’s interest in Punjabi music has led to the label signing deals with Punjabi and Haryanvi music channel Ziiki Media and Sky Digital, which manages Punjabi content-based YouTube channels. The company has also signed a licensing deal with the Hindi record label, Tips Music.

