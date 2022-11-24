Taking pride in his identity as a gay man, director Onir talks about reel and real life

As an out and proud gay man, Bollywood director Onir leaves no stone unturned in highlighting the hardships of the LGBTQI+ community by the means of cinema as well as literature.

Breaking several barriers with his mere perspective and changing the queer narrative with his thought-provoking scripts, director Onir, also known as a producer, and screenwriter is one of the many hidden gems of Bollywood. Best known for his directorial debut, ‘My brother Nikhil’, Onir leaves no stone unturned in laying bare the triumphs and tribulations of the LGBTQI+ community. Apart from creating magic behind the curtains, director Onir is also known for beautifully embracing his identity rightly elaborated in his memoir – ‘I am Onir and I am Gay’. Furthermore, in order to catch a detailed glimpse of the above, we decided to have an exclusive tète-e-téte about the notion behind his previous and upcoming projects. The challenges he came across and his thoughts on whether or not perceptions are finally changing.

What compelled you to write your memoir at such a young age?

When young people are growing up, when they’re trying to deal with their identities in a society that will not accept them, somewhere you need references of people who are out there more proud of their identity or not scared of their identity, who are living a happy life. And it’s kind of empowering and gives you reference points because even today, in most schools or colleges, when you’re taught biology or history, being queer is absent, right? When you talk about history it doesn’t exist there, when you talk about biology it doesn’t exist there. And everywhere it’s always about the fight for being accepted. So it was important to have something which is a tiny way might be empowering for a lot of people to just be able to walk into a bookshop and see a book that says, I’m gay.

Tell us what role does or can filmmaking play in stirring conversations about the LGBTQIA community’s identity and resilience.

I think that right from the first time, I have had people constantly tell me, even now, how they’ve used things like ‘My Brother Nikhil’ to start a conversation with family or friends. Someone has intentionally taken a friend or family to watch the film or on DVD and started a conversation. I have had people messaging me on social media saying, I bought your book to read to understand my son better. So I see that be it cinema, be it literature, in their own way, can contribute in a small way. And over the years, I feel the films that I’ve worked in, a lot of the films for me when I first watched the film like ‘My Beautiful Laundrette’ helped me understand and accept my sexuality. Because when you don’t see yourself anywhere and then suddenly you see yourself in a frame where you are presented with love, taking affection it gives you that courage, and that has been missing in our cinema for the longest time. But I feel that the scenario is slowly changing, it is empowering more and more people to come out.

You have always been loud and clear about your sexual identity. So did you face any sort of setbacks, or challenges because of it in your field of work?

I feel that there are challenges, sometimes invisible. I have been loved and welcomed in the industry, but I realised that the work I do is not welcome because, for the longest time, even certain films couldn’t get buyers, because they don’t necessarily mean box office, and that is what I constantly see. And now, even though it opened up more, I feel that what the industry is more open to is the look into queer rights through a heteronormative gate. Well, I feel as a certain queer person, the stories I want to tell are now different, it’s not only about being accepted. My life can’t be about you accepting me, I’ve lived my life and I want to tell those stories. So I find that it’s still not there. And also I see that as a person, as a human being, you’re in the industry, when you’re getting into a relationship, there are so many people who feel ‘How can I be seen with you?’ so it becomes difficult. But I would not compromise my sense of liberty and identity because of someone else’s free up.

As we all know, My Brother Nikhil is one of your most celebrated works, so tell us how do you think the film is relevant even today?

For me, one of the things that I should be happy about is that even after 17 years of my debut, even today people are talking about how they used to have talked to people about being queer or where people talk about child abuse and bringing up such conversation. So I feel happy that I may not have made money out of those films, but those films will remain a landmark for Indian cinema always. And for me, I might not have achieved 100 crores at the box office, but if I won the hearts of 100 people, that is what makes me happy, that and definitely a whole lot of other appreciation.

Tell us three books that change your life or three books that you think anybody struggling with their identity orientation should read.

Difficult to say because I think for me, what changed my life was more cinema. Honestly, I’ve always been reading a lot, but as I mentioned this is a difficult question because when I grew up I didn’t have a choice of reading queer books. But I think that today there is so much literature that can change the way you look at your surroundings. My first encounter, of course, with understanding and acceptance, was through cinema. So I think that today there are extremely powerful films and of course, there are books that changed things for me. For example, a book that I would love people to read is ‘The Carpet Weaver’ by Nemat Sadat, an out-and-loud queer writer and I think it gives something which is just to think how it is to be queer in that part of the world. Where it’s not only about being criminalized but about being tortured to death when the identity is found out. So this was all of the recent queer books that I read and this was one book that really really shook me, touched me.

Tell us one thing that you would want to change about Bollywood movies.

I would like Bollywood to be more inclusive. I feel that we are the world’s largest film-making country and I think the number of actors and actresses working in any significant role is very small. You look at Hollywood at any given age you have 20 options of actors and actresses, but here we don’t. You know it’s only one set of people it’s not an industry that easily empowers outsiders. There were a lot of talks two years ago about inclusion and nepotism, it’s all forgotten and it’s back to square one. There will always be a few people who speak of it this, but as a whole, the industry really needs to empower in a big way because we need many many actors to be empowered, there’s so much more talent but somehow the industry doesn’t easily accept people coming from outside.

Tell us about your upcoming film ‘Chahiye Thoda Pyaar’ and shooting in Kashmir.

Actually, I finished another film which is completely ready now and it’s called ‘Pine Cone’ which is shot in Kochi, Bombay, and Sikkim. And for the first time, there’s a queer out and proud actor playing the main lead. So I’m very very proud that I worked with not just the same out-and-proud queer actors but some people behind the scene who were out and proud of the film. I finished that and then I started working on this film ‘ Chahiye Thoda Pyaar’ in Kashmir which was amazing because we shot in a place called Gurez which is really remote and at the border of Pakistan and I worked with 80% Kashmiri actors, 60% Kashmiri dialogues in the film and working with a lot of Kashmiri crew. I really enjoyed it because for me making is also about empowering others and that is what I tried to do.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Iamonir/IG.