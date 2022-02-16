Disco king Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69, had been hospitalised for a month

Ace musician Bappi Lahiri, credited for hits such as Disco Dancer and Ooh La La, among others, passed away at 69. He leaves behind a legacy of music that is unmatched, and will continue to inspire generations to come.

Bappi Lahiri no more, leaves behind a legacy of hits to inspire generations

Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at a Mumbai hopsital on Tuesday night. The ace musician and singer, who was 69 when he passed, had been hospitalised for a month, receiving treatment for his health issues. According to a report in Times of India, the musician had been discharged on Monday as his health had started to improve. “But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues,” the publication quoted Dr Deepak Namjoshi, as telling the news agency PTI.

Bappi Lahiri is credited with having revolutionised disco music in India, especially with his track Disco Dancer, picturised on Muthin Chakraborty. He has given the industry songs such as Yaar Bina Chain Kahaan Re, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, the iconic Tamma Tamma Loge, Taki o Taki and newer songs such as Tune Maari Entriyaan, Asalam-e-Ishqum and more.

Apart from his work, Bappida, as he was fondly called, was also known for his love for gold, and often wore several gold rings and chains. In fact, he also gifted people gold chains and had given one to a contestant on the latest season of the singing reality show Indian Idol.

Remembering Bappi Lahiri

Several stalwarts of the music industry, along with those from other fields, took to social media to express their grief at his passing. Check out some of their tributes here:

Shri Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for long time. Condolences to his family and fans. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 16, 2022

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

A icon of the Indian music industry. Bappi Lahiri you will be missed. May you RIP 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2022

Shri Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for long time. Condolences to his family and fans. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 16, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shankar Mahadevan (@shankar.mahadevan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @bappilahiri_official/Instagram