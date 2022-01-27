‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ author Rick Riordan confirms Disney+ series

Streaming platform Disney+ has confirmed a series version of Rick Riordan’s fantasy adventure novels, Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Riordan announced on Twitter on 26 January 2022 via a video message to fans. The video was shared by the official Twitter account of Disney+.

“The wait is over, demigods. I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and The Olympians is really, truly and for sure coming to your screens,” Riordan said.

According to the author, the series pilot will be directed by James Bobin of Mysterious Benedict Society fame. The pilot will be co-authored by Riordan and Jon Steinberg.

What we know so far about Percy Jackson and the Olympians series

A long wait

Riordan had first tweeted about a possible series version of the much-loved fantasy books written by him in May 2020.

“We can’t say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one,” he had said in a series of now-deleted tweets.

The official announcement, therefore, comes two years after the tease.

Following the green light to the series, Disney specifically noted that the epic adventure series is “closely aligned with” Riordan’s book series.

Interestingly, Riordan had expressed his displeasure over the two Disney films based on the first two of his books.

“Finally, I still have not seen the movies, and don’t plan on ever doing so. I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I’m just sorry they got dragged into that mess,” Riordan had written in now-deleted tweets in June 2020.

The five books and the two films

Percy Jackson and The Olympians is a series of five books. These include The Lightning Thief, The Sea Of Monsters, The Titan’s Curse, The Battle Of The Labyrinth and The Last Olympian. The books have sold over 180 million copies.

The story revolves around a group of demigods, who are children of Greek deities. The protagonist is Percy Jackson, the son of Poseidon.

The first two books of the series were turned into films — Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013).

Both films star Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson, along with Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth Chase and Brandon T. Jackson as Grover Underwood.

The Disney+ series will focus on a 12-year-old Percy and his struggle with the realisation that he is a demigod with superhuman powers while he embarks on a journey to clear his name after Zeus accuses him of stealing his lightning bolt.

