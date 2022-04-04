Rapper Divine makes his debut at the 64th Grammy Awards

Rapper DIVINE at Grammys 2022 is proof that dreams do turn into reality.

He had set his heart on a dream of taking Indian gully hip hop to the world and giving it a global platform. With his maiden appearance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, he has become the first-ever Indian hip-hop talent to have attended the prestigious event.

Divine at Grammys 2022

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022 was the biggest night in the music industry, where legendary musicians from all over the world came together under the MGM Grand Garden Arena roof in Las Vegas. The only goal? To celebrate and reward music and musicians.

The rapper looked dapper in a custom-tailored tuxedo by Mander By Karn, Saint Laurent shirt and Louis Vuitton shoes and was styled by Ambika Sanjana.

In an official statement, the rapper said “Surreal to be at the Grammy’s with amongst some of the best in the world! A big shout out to my brother Nas for always believing in the burgeoning Indian hip hop scene.”

He took to Instagram to share his look and appearance at the Grammys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVINE (@vivianakadivine)

The rise of Divine and Indian hip hop music

Born Vivian Fernandes, Divine is one of the names to have revolutionised the gully hip hop scene in India and has taken it from the bylanes of Dharavi to put it on the global map. The story of this conquest is nothing short of extraordinary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVINE (@vivianakadivine)

From debuting his album with Mass Appeal India to launching his own label and entertainment brand Gully Gang Entertainment, he metamorphosed from a ‘gully boy’ to a true rockstar. Not just that, he is also the first-ever Indian rapper to have featured on the Spotify Times Square Billboard in New York City. He also bagged a worldwide publishing deal with one of the world’s most reputed music publishing companies, Reservoir. He truly has come a long way!

Even though DIVINE has been making music for a long time now, we got to know him in 2019, thanks to Zoya Akhtar. Her film Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi, was inspired by the lives of Divine and rapper Naezy.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram