Diwali horoscope 2022: Astrological prediction for all zodiac signs

Diwali is one of the most sacred festivals of the year. Not only is it celebrated in India, but also in Nepal, Indonesia, Fiji, Mauritius, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and even Singapore. It’s celebrated lovingly not just by those who identify as Hindu, but also by followers of Sikhism, Jainism, and Buddhism. Diwali also signifies the most powerful new moon night of the year. It’s the night when the Goddess Lakshmi visits our homes and blesses us with prosperity, abundance, health, wealth, and love. The stars have special messages for us that has been blessed by the Goddess herself! Here’s Diwali horoscope 2022. Let’s take a look.

Horoscope for Diwali 2022

Aries Diwali horoscope 2022

Yes, this is the festival of abundance, but that doesn’t mean we greedily hoard everything and keep it all for ourselves. After all, the easiest way we can invite abundance and prosperity within our lives is through generosity. The more we are happily willing to give, the more there shall be for us to receive.

Furthermore, it’s so important that you remember that you don’t need to panic over a lack of anything. Everything we need shall always be provided to us by ‘The Universe’. Greed blocks us from receiving blessing. However, the more we focus on generating good karma within our lives through generously loving those around us, whilst still maintaining healthy boundaries – the more we’ll feel whole and joyful.

Taurus Diwali horoscope 2022

This Diwali is all about what you have to offer to those you love. No, this doesn’t mean that you need to become a martyr and give away every last penny or shred of mental peace. It’s more about what you’re able to give without losing a bit of yourself. Love means sacrifice, but never at the cost of our own sanity. An offering of love can even be leading by example and setting standards for yourself.

That’s not to say your past sacrifices have been in vain. Always remember that all acts of love, when done from a place of purity of intent shall always remain eternal. Even if the people you did it for haven’t given you the love and credit that you deserve, know that ‘The Universe’ has kept track of it all.

Gemini Diwali horoscope 2022

Sometimes, it’s the things we lose that help us grow. Yes, the pain of losing it is very real, and you have every right to mourn it. However, know that nothing goes away without something better taking it’s place within our lives.

Remember, only the things that aren’t meant to be, leave us. The fact that they’ve gone is a sign that they no longer served our higher good. Pining away and yearning for it to return will only cause us to stagnate along our evolutionary path and block channels of love, prosperity, and abundance within our lives. Find the help you need to be able to release it with love, and make peace with it. Closure can work miracles.

Cancer Diwali horoscope 2022

When the chaos of life gets overwhelming, it’s important that you remember that at the end of the day, everything truly is out of control. We are mere mortals and as much as we have been blessed with free will, beyond a point, we can’t control things. The sooner we learn this, the sooner we’ll learn to surrender.

This is why it’s so important to not only focus on the love we have in the present moment, but also express gratitude whilst cherishing every bit of it, Cancer. Let go of the melancholia that focusing on the past embeds within us. Let go of the anxiety that violently stirs our nerves when we focus on the future. The love you have in the present moment deserves to be acknowledged. When you do so, wholeheartedly, magic shall occur!

Leo Diwali horoscope 2022

This Diwali is all about radical acceptance, Leo. There’s no point in fighting battles that aren’t meant to be fought. Nor is there any wisdom in wishing things were different than what they could have been. Things are the way they are because there are higher divine forces that know what’s best for our greater good, as well as, our personal and spiritual evolution. All we have to do is accept it.

This doesn’t mean we can’t work to improve situations around us. We absolutely must! However, it’s important that we reflect on our motivations behind such acts of improvement. Are they being influenced by our heart or by our ego? Take time to ponder this. Just remember, our heart never guides us wrong. The ego just invites more trauma in our lives. Accept all that there is, and soon, everything will fall into place.

Virgo Diwali horoscope 2022

It’s so important to remember to stay within the present moment. Doing so will enable you to flow seamlessly with life. The way to be able to do this successfully is to trust that ‘The Universe’ has your back, and is lovingly aligning things to work out in your favour. Every hurdle is it’s way of enabling you to discover great strength (physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual) you had no idea you possessed.

Do not be fixated on outcomes. Remember, we don’t know what the true bigger picture is. Everything is deeply interconnected by a divine force that’s far greater than we can ever imagine. All you need to do is have faith that it is looking out for you, and thus you can throw away all your concerns and just focus on the present.

Libra Diwali horoscope 2022

Dear Libra, when life doesn’t go our way, it’s important that we remember that everything that happens isn’t happening to us – it’s actually for us. Thus, rather than feel blue about all that hasn’t worked out, give thanks to ‘The Universe’ for it has actually protected you in ways you cannot even imagine by removing things that could have been major sources of pain and strife. You definitely don’t need that!

Instead of feeling that your life is empty due to the absence of something, remember that this space is created to make room for something far greater than you could ever imagine. The sooner you accept this as a cosmic reality, the sooner you shall see these blessings manifest ever so beautifully within your life.

Scorpio Diwali horoscope 2022

This Diwali, it’s important that you remember that it’s okay to surrender. You don’t have to live your life with your guard firmly up, fearing that you’ll be attacked the moment you show any vulnerability. To vulnerable is actually a good thing as it means you are open and willing to learn and grow. Through expanding our horizons and accepting the world around us, we also expand our consciousness and become witness to the magic around and within us.

Remember, the heart is what truly guides us to our greatest good. For it to do so, it needs to be open and expansive. The ego fears everything, and thus is causes us to become suspicious of all, shackling our heart in chains of fear and doubt. Find ways to nourish your heart and silence the ego. You can thrive without the latter, but you can’t survive without the former. Surrender to joy. Surrender to love.

Sagittarius Diwali horoscope 2022

Dear Sagittarius, this Diwali (and all the way till next) it’s important that you learn to pay attention to everything around you and within you. To speak is an art, but to listen is a super power. The more you practice it, the better you’ll become at it. It’s through listening to what’s being said, and paying attention to what’s not being said, that you’ll attain great blessings within your life.

Personal blindspots shall be illuminated and it’ll empower you to become a better version of yourself. Pay attention to your body and it’s various signals and reactions. The mind is happy to deceive, but the body always tells the truth. Listen. Pay attention. And see how magic unfolds.

Capricorn Diwali horoscope 2022

Dear Capricorn, remember that you are born to align with love. Love is your birthright, it is yours to enjoy and cherish. You do not need to chase after it. You do not need to diminish yourself in any way in order to obtain it. Love has and always been there. You just forgot to look within yourself.

You are worthy of love. You are worthy of being loved. You just need to remember that you don’t need to suffer in order to deserve it. Learn to see yourself through loving eyes. Accept the beautiful soul that you are, and know that love is something that is always yours. Once you accept this loving truth as reality, you will be blessed with unlimited streams of abundance and prosperity.

Aquarius Diwali horoscope 2022

Drop down your walls, Aquarius. Holding them up is doing more harm than good to your body, mind, and soul. The logical side of you is just a trauma response that comes from a deeply held wound of abandonment and neglect. The walls won’t heal the wound. It’s just a temporary band-aid that will skewer your view of the world and deny you from feeling truly fulfilled.

It’s time you worked on healing your inner child. The ways to do it are many. You can journal words of love and appreciation you wish you heard from those around you. You can visualise yourself as a child and give it a much deserved hug. You can work with a qualified therapist or healer to nourish and nurture that inner child and heal the wounds. Whatever method you choose – do it with patience and sincerity, and most importantly – with love.

Pisces Diwali horoscope 2022

This Diwali, dear Pisces, please remember that you are truly limitless in the truest sense of the word. Open yourself to receiving love and blessings and witness how they miraculously manifest within your life. Let go of expectations because ‘The Universe’ works in mysterious ways, and it shall reward you in the most unexpected manner which will leave you pleasantly surprised.

You possess a powerful connection to the divine cosmic forces that govern the mysteries of life. You don’t need to do much to access that connection – just believe you have it. Belief and trust in that power can not only move mountains, but it can empower us by revealing our true powerful and unlimited selves. Keep your heart pure and honour its power.