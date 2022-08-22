DJ Snake is coming to India on a 6-city tour in November; tickets on sale from today

When was the last time you and your mains had the time of their lives at a massive music concert? We all miss those pre-pandemic times, don’t we? Well, not anymore. Get ready to party hard this November. French EDM artist DJ Snake aka William Grigahcineis is coming to India on a six-city tour. Tickets are up for grabs from today.

DJ Snake is coming to Sunburn Arena; announces a six-city tour of India

The global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic brought life to a standstill in 2020. This also impacted the electronic dance music (EDM) industry in a big way. Music gigs had to be cancelled. With the suspension of visas for international tourists, festivals that had line-ups featuring international DJs were called off.

Thankfully, things have changed for the better over the last year. Movies are back on the big screen. Cultural events are back in full swing. So are music festivals. In what will come literally as music to the ears of electronic music lovers, French artist DJ Snake has announced a six-city tour of India in November. The renowned DJ will come to India as part of the Sunburn Arena concert series.

The Disco Maghreb star will perform in six cities. His first show will be in Ahmedabad on November 18. This will be followed by shows in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi on November 19, 20, 21, and 26, respectively. Tickets will be on sale from August 22, 2022, from 12:00 pm onwards. Ticket prices start from INR 999.

DJ Snake took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his Indian fans. “INDIA 🇮🇳 I’M BACK !!! @sunburnfestival Tickets on sale on Monday, August 22nd,” he posted.

This is not the first time that DJ Snake will perform in India. He was in the country in 2019 for Sunburn’s annual fest in Goa. The artist finds India an amazing country in terms of its culture. His music is inspired by his exposure to different cultures. DJ Snake had also remixed the Tamil song Enjoy Enjaami during the pandemic.

