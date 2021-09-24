Does mentalism really help improve career paths? We find out with Narpath Raman

Narpath Raman, mind reader and psychological entertainer from Bengaluru, shares his insights on the world of mentalism and its use in improving professional prospects.

Narpath Raman is among the most influential pioneers on the mentalism scene in India. He’s the only mentalist to be named one of the top 20 inspiring men in 2017 by the Brew Magazine. He has also performed for television, major corporations, and celebrities. He surprised cricket star MS Dhoni in a session where he revealed Dhoni’s first crush to the world entire world.

Narpath says that what he does is quite supernatural, but his simplistic and fun approach is what makes him known as the Next Door Mind Reader. He uses a mixture of Methods-Psychology, hypnotism and storytelling to pluck the thoughts out of your mind, influence the decisions you make, and play with your sense of reality.

We chat with him on his journey in the world of mentalism and explore if mentalism can be used to influence better career prospects.

A question that is often asked – what exactly is mentalism?

A mentalist is a psychological entertainer. He/she creates a convincing illusion of their ability to read minds. We are entertainers and storytellers. Our tool of communication is mind reading and though it is not completely real, we use human psychology to a large extent. Mentalism is the combination of mind trickery, linguistics, art, human psychology, storytelling and entertainment. At the end of the day, we touch human emotions in a candid way no art can.

What led you to mentalism?

I grew up as an overweight, under-confident kid, my girlfriend left me, I didn’t have a job, I lost my sister – all this happened around the age of 23. As a massive fan and practitioner of the laws of attraction, I closed my eyes and wished to become a mentalist in a country obsessed with professional stability. I started as a street performer. I was a management consultant by day and a street mentalist by night. Today, at 31 years of age I modestly say I have grown to become one of India’s leading mentalists.

Can mentalism be used to influence your relationships in everyday life? Would such approaches be considered deceptive in any way?

No, it’s not advisable to use mentalism in everyday life. It’s so powerful it can be detrimental. Just think about it, if you could read your partner or your boss’s mind it could ruin your life!

How can mentalism help one secure better job prospects?

Performing mentalism makes you stand out in any large crowd. In a room full of people, you can grab anyone’s attention when you demonstrate mind reading. And when psychological patterns, timing and linguistics are used in the right environments, it can do wonders in professional careers. The cherry on the top, it’s customisable. So it can be used to touch human emotions by professionals such as actors, speakers, management folks, et cetera. These are generally the kind of professionals who are my students.

Where can mentalism be used in professional relationships?

When you enter a room and perform an act of mind-reading, most likely it will be a first-time experience for everyone there. Mentalism makes for strong, memorable personal experiences and in the process makes a strong impression on you. The narration of the act passed on to colleagues places you in a unique light. Techniques of mentalism can be used in many ways such as:

• To tell stories in a unique way

• To command attention in any room

• Stand out among your peers

• Helps with telling compelling stories

• To improve your body language and self-confidence

What are some of the misconceptions around mentalism that you would like people to know?

People need to know that mentalism is not something we are born with, it is a trainer-based art form. Mentalism is neither magic nor is it cheap tricks. You have to be prepared for ridiculous amounts of practice and most importantly, the aim is to educate, entertain and empower people, not to fool.

All images: Courtesy Narpath Raman