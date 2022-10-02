Drishyam 2: All you need to know about the Ajay Devgn thriller

“Kyunki 2 October shanivaar subah 8 baje se 3 October ravivaar shaam 5 baje tak mai aur meri family Panji me the” Remember this iconic dialogue? Drishyam became perhaps one of the most iconic movies. And why not? The film was intelligent, precise and had a surprise element which no one saw coming. Based on Malayalam film of the same name, Drishyam released in 2015. The film’s climax had the audience wondering whether there’ll be a sequel to it or not. If you were one of those, then we have good news for you. Drishyam 2 teaser was recently released, and it has piqued the interest of the netizens.

Here is the teaser for the film. Let’s take a look at it.

A quick trivia which you probably know. Drishyam also gave birth to countless memes for its October 2 dialogue. Bet, the internet is flooded today with all kinds of memes around Vijay Salgaonkar and family. The most classic being ‘Yaad hai 2 October ko kya hua tha?’ Somehow it never gets old. *laughs*

Teaser details and movie release date

The teaser begins with a recap of the first instalment of the franchise taking us back to what had transpired. We then hear actor Tabu’s firm voice stating how the protagonist made a mockery of the entire police force. The teaser ends with Ajay Devgn making a confession. Now what is it exactly going to be the confession, that’s something to watch out for. This cut to chase kind of teaser has left heightened the audience’s curiosity.

Ajay Devgn also shared the film’s teaser on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye?

Drishyam 2 will release in theatres on November 18, 2022. The sequel is also the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film of the same name, and is directed by Abhishek Pathak. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 2 will also star Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and Mrunal Jadhav.