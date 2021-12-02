Drummond Money-Coutts gives us an insight into his journey as a magician

As the descendant of a British financial family, magician Drummond Money-Coutts is one of magic’s elite. He has completely mastered the world of magic and is conquering it day by day. Drummond comes from the line of Coutts & Co, the bank that serves the British royal family. But his heart lies in the realm of magic.

As a child, his father, Lord Crispin Latymer, took him to UK’s oldest magic store where his love for magic grew fonder. Although he attempted to follow in his family’s footsteps, it seemed that magic was his calling as he ran away to India, dedicating his life to this passion. Now not only does he have his own marked deck of cards named the DMC ‘Elites’ and a card game named ‘Zilch’, but he also signed a show with Netflix named Death by Magic and National Geographic to make his debut television special, Card Shark. After his debut hit the global scene, he worked on a seven-part series for the network – Beyond Magic with DMC.

Drummond is one of the most established figures, with live performances occurring in 49 countries, always travelling to new places. Drummond, a fan of India, spoke fluently in Hindi when he shared he was in the country at the moment.

In conversation with Drummond Money-Coutts, we discussed his journey and all things related to magic

Why did you get into the profession of becoming a magician?

As a child, I always adored magic. I adored watching magic, the experience of magic, and reading about magic. Then when I was about eight years old, my father took me to the oldest magic shop in the UK, one that’s over 100 years old, and suddenly I learned that it was possible to learn magic so it would be possible to give other people the experience that magic gave me, and that changed everything. I bought a deck of cards and a few books, and then I started my journey into magic. It is something I have never looked back on ever since.

At what age did you realise that you wanted to be a magician?

To be honest, when I was 8, it touched me and got into my mind, and there was nothing else that I had. So all through school, it remained this obsession, this fixation. I would think and think about it, perform some magic that worked, and through my teenage years, I began thinking whether it would be possible. By the time I left university, I just went full time, and just went for it and went all-in on it.

What is the most dangerous trick that you have ever done?

We had a big 10-million dollar Netflix series, and we did a lot of dangerous stunts. It is hard to say exactly which one as there were eight episodes that we filmed across five different countries, and each stunt offered a very unique danger. But for me, I guess it was the fire. Three stunts involved fire, wherein one I was set on fire in a shoot we filmed in Udaipur. I was suspended in a cage over burning spikes, and the ropes that suspended the cage were also set on fire. I had to escape the cage before the ropes burned through, and I drop down onto the spikes. The whole set-up was out in the middle of a lake in Udaipur. That was very special to me, of course, performing in India like that for the very first time on a scale like that. But yes, fire is always incredibly unpredictable, and we found with both of those stunts that things go wrong very quickly.

How was your experience shooting for your Netflix show Death by Magic?

It was the most incredible experience, from start to finish. We had so many incredibly talented people and storytellers. We got to travel to these remarkable places and celebrate these magicians. Each episode was the way a magician died doing something incredibly dangerous, and it was a real honour for me to celebrate those performances in the way that we did. It was incredibly intense. We filmed six episodes back to back and travelled non-stop through all these time zones, many dozens of us as a crew, but it was a very incredible experience.

Which trick would you say took you the longest to perfect?

For me, card magic was the very first thing that I learned. But even today I am still perfecting it, finessing various ideas and various routines. I created my own deck of cards a few years ago, called a letter deck, and it’s called the DMC Alphas. And it’s a deck of 52 lettered cards. So what I do is that I have someone think of their mother’s name or their wife’s name or their child’s name. Then I give them the deck that they shuffle and mix, and at the end, when they turn over the card that they are left holding, they hold the letter that spells the name of their mother or their child or childhood best friend or something like that. It is very emotional, and I wanted to make card magic a little bit more emotional, so this is something I am still working on and still trying to find various combinations to it, but certainly, for me, this is one of my favourite pieces of magic.

What was your experience like performing for the first time for an audience?

The first few times, of course, in front of a big audience, I was very nervous, and it was very nerve-racking. I was shaking, and my hands were shaking, but you have to get through it. It’s a metaphor for anything if you want to get good at something. Everybody starts as a hopeless beginner, and you just have to keep going. Every expert in every field is just a hopeless dreamer, and as a hopeless dreamer, I dreamed of being very good at magic. But of course, when I started I didn’t know much, and I was very inexperienced, and it took years. 10,000 hours are required for proficiency, and I put in those hours, so it takes time. And the early performances were thankfully not recorded.

Is there a trick that you can perform over the phone?

Over the phone, it’s a little bit difficult. It is one of the things where I would like to have somebody here, have them right in front. I know magicians do magic over the telephones, but it wouldn’t be mind-blowing. We would have to sit down someday and do some magic.

All Images: Courtesy Drummond Money-Coutts Instagram.