Dune prequel series: Cast, plot and everything else we know so far

The film Dune, produced by HBO Max and Legendary Television released in 2021, and did humongous business at the box office. It garnered huge critical fame after bagging six Oscars. After beginning work on its sequel, the makers are now set to shoot the television series which is a prequel to Dune.

The filming for the drama series is set to begin in Budapest, Hungary from December onwards. The Dune prequel series is adapted from the book Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

More about Dune prequel series

Cast members

As per reports, Travis Fimmel has joined the series in the role of Desmond Hart, who is “a charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past, who seeks to gain the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the Sisterhood,” according to the official logline of the show.

Actresses Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson have already been finalised for the titular role of Harkonnen Sisters along with the Game Of Thrones actor Indira Varma. Other actors include Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds and Chloe Lea.

Diane Ademu-John is helming the series as the executive producer, co-showrunner and creator, while Alison Schapker is also a co-showrunner and executive producer. Johan Renck, who has won an Emmy, is to direct the premiere episode. Other executive producers include Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron and Cait Collins along with author Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert.

The plot of Dune prequel

“The story is set 10,000 years prior to the ascension of Paul Atreides and revolves around the Harkonnen Sisters (Watson and Henderson) as they fight forces that pose a danger to the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit,” according to the official logline of the show as per a report by Variety.

