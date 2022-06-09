Watch: Dwayne Johnson in action as anti-hero god in first trailer of ‘Black Adam’

The first trailer of Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti-hero was released on 8 June. The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film focuses on the origin story of the iconic comic character and his destructive wrath on the modern world.

A spin-off and prequel of Shazam! (2019), Black Adam is the 11th DCEU film. Johnson, who is famously known as ‘The Rock’ from his WWE days, is playing a superhero character for the first time.

Originally created as an antagonist of Shazam in the comic books, the character has undergone changes over the years and is now positioned as a morally ambiguous anti-hero.

Black Adam is depicted as someone with god-like abilities, granted to him in the same way that Shazam got his powers. He comes from a civilisation that existed 5,000 years ago but was eventually destroyed due to the corruption of his powers.

What the first trailer of Black Adam shows

The trailer of Black Adam begins in the present day. An advanced aircraft is shown flying over an icy landscape followed by some kind of lab, where Black Adam is transported to a liquid-filled container.

It then shifts to the backstory of Black Adam from the time when he was a man without powers in ancient times.

“I was a slave until I died. Then I was reborn a god,” Black Adam says in the new trailer. “Now, I kneel before no one.”

There is plenty of action and lots of CGI throughout the trailer.

Several other key characters of the film are also shown. These include superhero members of the Justice Society of America (JSA) such as Hawkman and Dr. Fate.

Other cast members

Besides Johnson, the key cast members include Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Adrianana Tomaz and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam will be released in theatres on 21 October 2022.

(Main and Featured images: Screenshot/Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube)