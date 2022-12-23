‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3: Here are the Internet’s most hilarious reactions so far

It’s becoming somewhat a tradition at this point. Have you binge-watched Emily in Paris season 3 yet? The internet certainly has, and already has some thoughts.

It’s the show everybody loves to hate-watch, and arguably no matter how bad the reviews may be, many still make it a Christmas tradition to watch the latest season of Emily in Paris all in one or two days.

Happy to be part of something, even if it is meme-making around the cringe-fest that is this hit Netflix show, scroll on for some of the internet’s best early reactions and reviews to Emily in Paris season 3.

Light warning: some spoilers ahead, but nothing major or groundbreaking. It’s Emily in Paris, after all.

Emily in Paris Season 3: The best online reviews and reactions

To all the French people

feel bad for french people rn idk what’s worse for them: loosing the world cup or the fact that emily in paris is coming out in 2 days — felicity13 🌌 (@cowboylik3m3_) December 18, 2022

To all the American people

Kate Walsh really played that obnoxious American corporate greedy classless heartless business woman and she did it so well I was offended by her and I’m American 🤣 #EmilyInParis #EmilyInParisSeason3 pic.twitter.com/YTY6GFpix4 — 👽 🇺🇸 (@CultofVersace) December 21, 2022

Us all through December

Me to my self before I start to watch Emily in paris season 3 knowing that that series makes no sense to my brain, but I just cannot abandon it after 2 seasons👍 pic.twitter.com/vjSjXhzNjR — Megha (@kyayaarmegha) December 21, 2022

We’re all for festive traditions

hate watching emily in paris in one night is truly tradition at this point — twunkrell (@rellizzle) December 21, 2022

Here for Sylvie.

Queen Sylvie.

I support all her rights and wrongs #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/wTjWpF7ReV — jel (@tamakhee) December 21, 2022

Please rename the show to Sylvie.

it's time for my annual binge watch of Emily in Paris, also known as Sylvie in Parispic.twitter.com/4AXxAjCzNl — muffin hemingway (@astaIavistaa) December 21, 2022

How about this edit?

emily in paris should be called Cheaters in Paris bc nobody in this show is loyal except Alfie — Neil, PhD (@neiImobiIe) December 21, 2022

Or this edit?

It should be called no one knows how to communicate in paris because majority of the show wouldn’t exist if they all communicated with each other. Especially Emily 🤦‍♀️ — Missy (@The_LifeHelper) December 21, 2022

You don’t mess with the Gossip Girl

We all knew this show was a joke when she made this statement #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/cmtr9FIngC — Gossip Girl out of context (@GGOoCx) December 21, 2022

Sigh…

He’s the cutest.

the best part of Emily in Paris season 3 is Alfie being this excited about that mclaren pic.twitter.com/GapWDSNOT0 — inga (@blankies__) December 21, 2022

We love this for her!

omg a queer storyline for camille?! she really is THE icon on #EmilyInParis #EmilyInParis3 pic.twitter.com/JURXW4uSQV — julia 💋 (@blairsaetre) December 21, 2022

Bless you, writers.

the writters did not need an excuse for this and we love it#EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/xGQAQNESmL — inga (@blankies__) December 21, 2022

That cliffhanger!!!

Me watching the mess unfold in the season final of Emily in Paris season 3 pic.twitter.com/9MyAIdAFQs — Emily (@Emilyrenee_13) December 21, 2022

So accurate?

Watching Emily in Paris is like receiving a lobotomy via audiovisual material which is exactly what I want from a TV show — Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) December 21, 2022

True story.

When you're about to start watching a new season of #EmilyinParis pic.twitter.com/8Fe7LERx2j — Ringer Dish (@RingerDish) December 21, 2022

Love it or hate it, happy Emily in Paris time!

happy Emily In Paris S3 Day to all who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/QszrcHmKZu — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) December 21, 2022

Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris follows the titular character after her arrival in Paris from Chicago to work for an elite French marketing firm Savoir. Netflix had released a short teaser of the show with the announcement date at the Tudum 2022 global fan event on 24 September 2022. The third season premiered on 21 December 2022. Starring Lilly Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu among others, Emily in Paris is one of the most trending shows on Netflix.

Happy watching, Emily in Paris!