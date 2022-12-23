‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3: Here are the Internet’s most hilarious reactions so far

facebook
Culture
23 Dec 2022 03:05 PM

Lifestyle Asia

It’s becoming somewhat a tradition at this point. Have you binge-watched Emily in Paris season 3 yet? The internet certainly has, and already has some thoughts.

It’s the show everybody loves to hate-watch, and arguably no matter how bad the reviews may be, many still make it a Christmas tradition to watch the latest season of Emily in Paris all in one or two days.

Happy to be part of something, even if it is meme-making around the cringe-fest that is this hit Netflix show, scroll on for some of the internet’s best early reactions and reviews to Emily in Paris season 3.

Light warning: some spoilers ahead, but nothing major or groundbreaking. It’s Emily in Paris, after all.

Emily in Paris Season 3: The best online reviews and reactions

To all the French people

To all the American people

Us all through December

We’re all for festive traditions

Here for Sylvie.

Queen Sylvie.

Please rename the show to Sylvie.

How about this edit?

Or this edit?

You don’t mess with the Gossip Girl

Sigh…

He’s the cutest.

We love this for her!

Bless you, writers.

That cliffhanger!!!

So accurate?

True story.

Love it or hate it, happy Emily in Paris time!

Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris follows the titular character after her arrival in Paris from Chicago to work for an elite French marketing firm Savoir. Netflix had released a short teaser of the show with the announcement date at the Tudum 2022 global fan event on 24 September 2022. The third season premiered on 21 December 2022. Starring Lilly Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu among others, Emily in Paris is one of the most trending shows on Netflix.

Happy watching, Emily in Paris!

Entertainment Netflix Emily in Paris Film & TV
Lifestyle Asia

