Between fact and fiction: Engaging K-dramas that are based on true stories

The world of Korean entertainment – with its high production values and idealistic romances – often seems far removed from reality. However, every now and then a popular Kdrama is revealed to be based on a true story. Here’s looking at a few that are worth a watch.

For many swept up in the Hallyu wave, K-dramas make for an exciting escape from the everyday mundane. Despite relatable themes of heartbreak, friendship, and career struggles – the over-the-top confessions of love, jaw-dropping action sequences, and quirky set of coincidences do appear too good to be true. That said, not all of them are pure works of fiction. Directors and writers of some very popular shows have gone on record to note that their work is loosely based on facts. Interestingly, these span a broad range of genres – romance to thriller. We’re exploring how life can inspire art with a few titles.

K-dramas based on true stories that are worth a watch

Fight For My Way

This K-drama follows friends who navigate the ups and downs of life. This includes former taekwondo player turned MMA fighter Ko Dong-man, department store worker Cho Ae-ra who aims to be a television anchor. The two discover their feelings for each other through a series of heartwarming, hilarious moments. This – the writer Im Chang Soon – noted is based loosely on the life of mixed martial artist Choo Sung Hoon and his wife, Yano Shiho. Reportedly, he was inspired to delve into the lives of professional fighters when he saw Shihi crying while watching her husband in a match.

Reply 1988

One of the most popular K-dramas to date, Reply 1998 follows the lives of five friends and families who live in the same neighborhood. Each of them have a distinct personality – however they all spend time watching movies together, having sleepovers, fighting and making up, and engaging in banter. Of them all – Park Bo Gum’s role as Choi Taek was inspired by Lee Chang Ho – a Baduk player who won several local and international tournaments.

Signal

This thriller K-drama follows a police lieutenant – and expert criminal profiler – who witnessed his friend being kidnapped as a child, only to find him murdered later. Despite informing the police, the case remained unsolved. Years later, he discovers a walkie talkie with a portal to the past, working with an experienced detective on the other side to uncover the culprit. Reportedly, the story is based on real-life crime sprees in Gyeonggi province – including the Park Chorong Bitnari kidnapping case and a Hwasong murder case where 10 women were raped and murdered.

Taxi Driver

Another crime thriller that’s had viewers’ hearts in their throats, Taxi Driver follows a former UDT (underwater demolition team) official turned taxi driver whose mother was murdered by a serial killer. As he’s driving a German reporter from Seoul to Gwangju to cover an uprising, he finds himself in the middle of mayhem. Also important? The taxi company, which offers a “revenge-call” service. Of all the cases the protagonist tackles, most are based on real life. For instance, the Cho Doo Soon case in the first few episodes talks about a child rapist who was released from prison, much to the chagrin of South Korean citizens.

Move To Heaven

This popular series sees an ex-convict who – once released from prison – has to look after his nephew with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Believing it to be an easy task initially, he soon realises that there’s more to the trauma cleaning business (that his family engages in) than he’d accounted for. This Kdrama is believed to be based on a true story told through a nonfiction essay titled Things Left Behind by Kim Sae-byul – a South Korean trauma cleaner. These professionals respond to traumatic events to safely clear out bodily fluids and other infectious, harmful materials from a property. The writer once noted that he’d cleaned the house of a man in his 70s who’d died alone and was only found weeks later. This setting, quite exactly, was featured in the series.

Crash Landing On You

This popular K-drama tells the exciting tale of a billionaire Yoon Se-ri, who accidentally finds herself in North Korea after a paragliding mishap. With the help of upstanding North Korean captain Ri Jeong-Hyeok, she manages to find her way back. The show is hailed for its accurate depiction of North Korean life. However, few know that it is inspired by real life. Writer Park Ji Eun stated that she based the story on an incident involving actress Jung Yang, who in 2008 was on a leisure ferry boat on the shores of Incheon. Bad weather swept them away, taking them close to crossing the Northern Limit Line that divides South and North. Yang turned the boat around when she heard fishermen speaking in a North Korean accent. Realising this is how close one could get to the other side, Ji Eun began writing Crash Landing On You.

The Empress Ki

This historical drama follows a woman born in Korea who goes on to become a powerful empress in China’s Yuan dynasty. Along the way, she tackles complications such as politics, war, and loyalties – all while discovering love. This Kdrama is reportedly based on the true story of a person who was born in Korea during the Goryeo rule in the bottommost rank of the society and was sent as tribute to the Yuan dynasty. As time passed, she became a high-ranking official – empress.

