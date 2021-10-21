Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ first reactions: Fans are divided over Chloé Zhao’s new film

After a pandemic-enforced delay of almost a year, Marvel’s Eternals was finally unveiled to its audience, following its star-studded world premiere at Los Angeles’ iconic El Capitan Theatre. Here’s everything you need to know.

Eternals movie release date & cast —

Eternals is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the third entry in Phase Four, directed by Oscar-winning Chinese director Chloé Zhao (The Rider, Nomadland). The film stars a diverse ensemble cast, including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie star in the film.

On October 24, Eternals will have its European premiere as the closing film of the Rome Film Festival. The film will be released exclusively in theatres on November 5, with a 45-day theatrical release window before hitting Disney+.

The official review embargo for Eternals lifts on October 24 at 11 a.m. PT, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere. Until the official reviews come out on Sunday, here’s a sampling of the social media reactions to the premiere.

Eternals movie reactions —

While Erik Davis of Fandango described the film as “spectacularly weird and rich,” Aaron Couch of The Hollywood Reporter called it “the most different of any of Marvel’s films.”

There’s A LOT of story to devour in #Eternals (it spans thousands of years!), but Zhao does a good job balancing it all. Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry & Kumail Nanjiani were my favs, but everyone is good & they all have fascinating powers. Some truly great character moments, too pic.twitter.com/ZUDBGfHeXq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 19, 2021

#Eternals , wow! A lot to unpack. If Marvel movies are a Venn diagram — variations within that overlap — this movie is off the charts. Hands down the most different of any of their films. — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) October 19, 2021

Eternals’ cinematography, according to Variety’s Courtney Howard, focuses on the “characters’ humanity.”

While Eternals, according to Slashfilm.com’s Peter Sciretta, is “dense” in the lines of a DC film. “#Eternals is surprising, epic, beautiful yet dense.” It takes some massive swings, sometimes feels like a DC film (which isn’t a criticism), and other times feels like no other superhero film ever. “I wish I had a glowing quick reaction to offer you but I’m left with more complex thoughts,” he tweeted.

#Eternals is amazing! Chloé Zhao & company turn in an evocative, emotional, extraordinarily epic superhero film. The ensemble have great chemistry & all get big Movie Moments to showcase their prowess. The naturalism of Ben Davis’ cinematography spotlights characters’ humanity. pic.twitter.com/MjZ2VheJ56 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 19, 2021

#Eternals is surprising, epic, beautiful yet dense. It takes some big swings, sometimes feels like a DC film (not a criticism), other times feels like no other superhero movie ever. I wish I had a glowing quick reaction to offer you but I’m left with more complex thoughts. — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) October 19, 2021

Scott Mendelson from Forbes opined that Eternals “flirts with being just a superhero movie.” He added that “at its best, it almost plays like Marvel playing in the DCEU sandbox but coasting on comparatively generic superhero archetypes.”

Holy crap – Eternals is a freaking MASTERPIECE!!! Packed with adrenaline right from the start, but also filled with lots of heart & humor! So many MCU firsts!! Your mind will be BLOWN! Nods to comics but a totally unique story. Those end credits are GAME CHANGERS!! #Eternals pic.twitter.com/jKiMJukn4S — Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 19, 2021

Just got out of #Eternals. I’ve never been so invested in a story. It was cinematically beautiful. I was engaged the entire time. There’s a lot to ingest but they do such a great job to process it all. This feels so different from the MCU, like it’s own universe. I loved it. — Lauraaaahhh!!! A Ghost! ลอร’า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) October 19, 2021

Buzz Feed’s Nora Dominick pointed out how each character gets their moment to shine. “Everyone will have their own personal favourites. I left just needing more of Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan. What powerhouse performances.” Eternals, she claims, is unlike any other Marvel film because of the visuals created by Chloé Zhao and an ensemble of actors who feel “destined for the MCU.”

With the sweeping visuals by Chloé Zhao and an ensemble filled with actors that feel destined for the MCU, #Eternals is unlike any other Marvel movie. So many great twists and the chemistry of the cast really make this movie one to watch — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) October 19, 2021

