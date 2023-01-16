This Indonesian influencer recreated a Pathaan song; find who she is

With Instagram reels booming, more and more people are showcasing their talent to the world via the short video format on the social media platform. Bollywood songs and movies often become the point of reference for many influencers, who use them to create innovative videos. Recently, an Indonesian influencer became an online sensation when she recreated Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan‘ from their upcoming film. Vina Fan along with a dance group shot a video of the song in the exact same manner as the original one, making everyone take note of her efforts.

Since the time Vina posted the clip on YouTube, it has received more than 7.5 lakh views. The numbers are only increasing and the video is a rage on Instagram as well. The video is split into two screens. On one side of the video, the clips from the original song from Pathaan plays out. On the other side, one can see the recreated version that has been executed exactly in the same manner as the original video. From costumes to the shots, everything has been mimicked effortlessly.

Interestingly, this is not the first video of Vina’s where she has recreated a Bollywood song. The Indonesian influencer is an avid Bollywood fan and has a whole social media account and YouTube page dedicated to Bollywood song recreations. Let’s get to know the Internet sensation a little more.

Here’s everything we know about Indonesian influencer Vina Fan

Vina Fan has described herself as Indonesia’s Bollywood icon, influencer, model, artist, and content creator on YouTube. She also has an open Instagram account where she not only shares videos of her work, but also posts pictures from her personal life.

Vina Fan’s YouTube channel

Vina has 1.7 million subscribers on the video-sharing app. Her daily view count sums upto 23.9K for the last month. She has a collection of more than 100 dance cover videos available on her channel. Her most-watched video with 32.9K views is the recreated version of Say ‘Shava Shava’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum.

Her popularity on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vina Fan (@vinavinafan)

The Indonesian influencer has 163.1K followers on Instagram. The engagement rate on her account is 1.71 per cent. Apart from the Pathaan song, she has recreated songs including ‘Chand Chupa Badal Mein’ from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, ‘Mere Haath Mein’ from Fanaa and more. Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, and Madhuri Dixit are the Bollywood celebrities who have appreciated her talent.

How did she fall in love with Bollywood?

Vina grew up in a family who loved watching Bollywood movies. Her fascination became stronger one movie at a time, and soon she joined a local dancing studio. However, Indonesian dance never grabbed her attention as much as Bollywood dance. So she quit taking dancing lessons and learned dancing on her own instead. She became a part of Bollywood dance communities and took part in Bollywood dance competitions. She was then hired by two national television channels as a celebrity choreographer.

In 2019, she decided to experiment a little and started remaking music videos of popular Bollywood soundtracks. Her YouTube channel began to grow and the girl became an Internet sensation in no time.

Her creative team behind each viral video

Vina often collaborates with local talents to create her videos. A few recurring talents in her videos are Rizal Arga who played Salman Khan, Afri Aldo who played Akshay Kumar, Chand Berju who played Hrithik Roshan, and more. These local actors exchange roles as and when needed. Apart from them, her team includes Bagas Putra who is her only cameraman and another person behind the camera who handles the shooting properties.

Other ventures headed by Vina Fan

Apart from making parody videos, Vina also has a successful perfume business. Her brand is called Delvina which offers a range of perfumes at affordable prices. She manages an Instagram page for the perfume business as well.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Vina Fan/Instagram