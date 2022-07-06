Ponniyin Selvan poster: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks etheral as Queen Nandini

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan has been in the news ever since the makers released the first look with Chiyaan Vikram and Karthi’s character posters. Today the makers released Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s poster and she looks ethereal as she has morphed effortlessly into her character.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

The former Miss World will be seen in the role of Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission of vengeance. This is a period drama that’s based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular 1995 historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni).

Lyca Productions took to Instagram to share the poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, decked up in a red ensemble and jewellery.

The period drama releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada marks Rai Bachchan’s comeback to the big screens after a break of four long years. The plot of the movie tells the tale of one of the most mighty kings in the South.

Featuring an ensemble cast, the film stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj among others. Like most Mani Ratnam movies, the background score for this one too has been composed by none other than AR Rahman.

The makers had earlier released another poster of the Queen few weeks back, where she looked just as breathtaking.

The film is slated for a September 30 theatrical release.

