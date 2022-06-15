First trailer of ‘Brahmastra’ shows Ranbir and Alia trying to save the world from evil

The first official trailer of sci-fi epic Brahmastra dropped on 15 June. The trailer not only gave glimpses of solid performances from the star cast but also an outstanding level of CGI in a Bollywood film.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, the trailer of the highly anticipated Brahmastra delivered enough substance to keep fans hooked till the film’s release on 9 September.

Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukherji, Brahmastra has been in the making for a long time. The pandemic contributed to further delays.

What is Brahmastra about?

The film, whose full official title is Brahmastra — Part One: Shiva, is expected to explore divine weapons in Indian mythology through the story of its modern-day protagonist named Shiva (Kapoor).

It is the first film of what the makers call “Astraverse” — a name derived from the Sanskrit word “astra”, meaning weapon. According to the makers, Astraverse is a planned original cinematic universe centred on Indian mythology.

Indian fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) can, therefore, hope to see a Bollywood franchise on similar lines.

What does the first trailer of Brahmastra reveal?

The power-packed trailer shows the main stars of the film, including Kapoor and Bhatt.

It begins with a quick explanation of divine weapons in the baritone voice of Amitabh Bachchan, who himself appears in a few of the scenes in the trailer.

Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, who play pivotal characters in the film, are also seen in the trailer.

The basic story revolves around Shiva, who can control fire. The trailer shows him coming in contact with a secret society that has been protecting divine weapons for centuries. They seek his help when a major evil emerges to take control of the most formidable of the weapons — the Brahmastra.

CGI is at the heart of the trailer, which is particularly what has grabbed the attention of fans. The effects-led action scenes involve everything from a fiery trident to an energy-created raging bull.

Teasers of the film were released in quick succession by the cast and makers. They showed snippets of the film’s mystical storyline, but not all characters were revealed.

Everyone related to the film, from Karan Johar to Amitabh Bachchan, has been actively promoting Brahmastra on their social media handles.

What we know about Brahmastra cast

The main leads in the star-studded cast are Ranbir and Alia, who play Shiv and Isha, respectively.

Amitabh Bachchan appears as the character named Guru. Nargarjuna, one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, plays archaeologist Ajay Vashisht. Mouni Roy is set to appear as an antagonist.

The cast also reportedly includes Dimple Kapadia. It is not clear if she is playing a main role or a cameo. She was not seen in the trailer released on 15 June.

One of the biggest cast names doing the rounds is Shah Rukh Khan. Citing a source, The Indian Express recently reported that Khan is apparently playing a scientist in the movie. Fans speculate that he can be seen striking his signature pose in a fiery setting in one of the teasers.

Speculations are also rife about Deepika Padukone joining the cast.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has not only lent his voice for the Telugu version of the film but has been promoting it in Telugu-speaking states.

