‘The White Lotus’ season 2: Release date, cast and everything we know

HBO dropped the official trailer of The White Lotus season 2, and the anthology series is set to return to HBO Max on 30 October 2022.

The trailer reveals Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli and F. Murray Abraham will join returning stars Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries in the second season of the series.

With 10 Emmy wins, including outstanding limited series, the acclaimed series’ creator Mike White is ready to offer you a ‘memorable time’ in Sicily in this upcoming season.

Here are all the details about The White Lotus season 2

What is the new season all about?

The second season of The White Lotus will reveal the picture-perfect lives of employees and guests at the magnificent hotel in idyllic Sicily, Italy.

Aubrey Plaza will join the show as Harper Spiller, a married woman who is on a vacation with her friends and husband Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe). However, some tension can be sensed between the couple.

Meanwhile, there are three generations of a family — Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli), Albie Di Grasso (Adam Dimarco) and their father Bert Di Grasso (Abraham) on a family trip, looking to explore their roots in Italy. According to Albie, there would be no women from their family on the trip because they apparently dislike Bert.

The trailer reveals that between the seasons, heiress Tanya McQuoid (Coolidge) marries hotel guest Greg (Jon Gries) and travels to Sicily with him. It starts with Tanya saying, “Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time — always.” Later in the trailer, she seems suspicious of Greg cheating on her.

Adding to the drama, the trailer shows glimpses of affairs, scandals, and a hint of murder in the Sicilian paradise.

What happened in season 1

The White Lotus season 1 was based on a life-changing tropical vacation in a Hawaiian resort over a cathartic week. Each passing day divulged some dark and complex facts about the flawless travellers, cheerful locales and resort’s employees.

New and returning cast members

Coolidge and Gries are the only two returning cast members in season 2, as of now.

Besides Plaza, Sharpe and Abraham, other new cast members Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall will be joining the trip.

Watch the trailer below.

(Courtesy for the hero and featured image: HBO)