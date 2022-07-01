Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Ek Villain Returns’

Back in 2014, filmmakers were still transitioning from the nostalgia of the 2000s and trying their hands at something new in the decade of 2010s. That is when Mohit Suri made a musical, whose music album broke records and became the most heard album of that time. He is now back with Ek Villain Returns, eight years after its prequel.

The trailer of Ek Villain Returns looks more killer, quite literally, and deadlier than its predecessor. With a brand new and powerful star cast, this is a Mohit Suri sequel to 2014’s Ek Villain, with his classic touch. But the trailer is not the only thing special about this film. We have brought to you everything you need to know about this upcoming film.

Everything you need to know about Ek Villain Returns

The trailer of Ek Villain Returns

The trailer opens by taking us back to 2014, when Rakesh, played by Riteish Deshmukh, was going around killing women in order to feel powerful. Eight years later, there’s a new villain in town, who claims himself to be the messiah of all one-sided lovers.

Going around killing girls and women who refuse to be wooed by their stalkers is John Abraham. That is his way of bringing justice to all men with unrequited love. And the reason looks a lot like Disha Patani’s character, who he is in love with.

On the other hand, there’s Arjun Kapoor, who is in love with Tara Sutaria. The trailer pretty soon moves on to some high-octane action sequences between Abraham and Kapoor, where they both claim to be the villains of each other’s stories.

Keeping the trademark dark element of a Mohit Suri thriller alive, the trailer teases us with so much, that it is not clear who the real villain is. There’s also Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani, who also seem to have negative roles in the film. All in all, this is going to be an interesting watch.

Ek Villain Returns cast and release date

The sequel to Ek Villain does not retain the original cast. While the first movie included Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif, the sequel is a complete new package. Starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, Ek Villain Returns is slated for a theatrical release on July 29, 2022.

Arjun Kapoor feels he was destined to do this film

At the trailer launch of the film, Arjun Kapoor revealed how he was initially offered Ek Villain as well, back in 2014. But he could not take up the project as he was working on Tevar, which was produced by his father Boney Kapoor. “That time I was doing my father’s film Tevar and I couldn’t do it. And this time, when he (Suri) came to me, I said it is destiny. It was meant to be that I am a part of this film. I decided to not let it go,” he said.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, this is Disha Patani’s second collab with Mohit Suri after Malang.

