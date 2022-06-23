‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ release date announced: Here’s everything to know

The show Modern Love is slowly becoming a global phenomenon with its huge success. After Mumbai, the makers have now announced the second Indian version of the show, Modern Love Hyderabad.

But at the heart of it, this show is still a story about love. Love in the least expected places, love when you least expect it, love that transcends all boundaries and love that still makes your heart skip a beat. With Modern Love Mumbai, the American show made its way into the Indian market and needless to say, we all loved it. Modern Love Hyderabad will be a Telugu version of this show and we all the details you need to know about the upcoming show on Amazon Prime Video.

Everything you need to know about Modern Love Hyderabad

Amazon Prime Video announced yesterday that the Telugu version of its Modern Love anthology series will premiere on July 8. Earlier this year, the OTT platform had announced that it will be making three Indian adaptations of the show with Modern Love Mumbai, Modern Love Hyderabad, and Modern Love Chennai.

The Telugu edition of the show will feature six heartfelt stories, covering the various facets, shades and emotions of love by four directors. Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam will be helming the project with their six short stories.

The six stories are titled My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner, Why Did She Leave Me There..? and Fuzzy, Purple and Full of Thorns by Nagesh Kukunoor, What Clown Wrote This Script by Uday Gurrala, About That Rustle in the Bushes by Devika Bahudhanam, and Finding Your Penguin by Venkatesh Maha.

The upcoming series will feature a stellar star cast with some prominent and some new faces. The show stars Revathy, Nithya Menen, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh Agastya, Abijeet Duddala, Malavika Nair, Ulka Gupta, Naresh, and Komalee Prasad, among others.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video said, “Set in the city of Hyderabad, these stories explore the culture, history and the confluence of culture through its by lanes like never before. We are certain that these stories will make you smile, laugh, pine, cry and restore your faith in the power of love.”

This year on Valentine’s Day, Amazon Prime Video had announced the titles of all the three Indian adaptations with a 40-second long video. Needless to say, fans have been excited since then.

Modern Love is inspired by New York Times’ popular column by the same name. The original US version was helmed by John Carney.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/Prime Video India