facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > Everything you need to know about Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya’ season 3
Everything you need to know about Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya’ season 3
Culture
05 Jul 2022 03:17 PM

Everything you need to know about Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya’ season 3

Sreetama Basu
Everything you need to know about Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya’ season 3
Culture
Everything you need to know about Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya’ season 3

Sushmita Sen is a legendary actress who needs no introduction. After having been away from the screens for a long time, she made a comeback on OTT with her hit show Aarya. And now the show is returning with season 3 and that’s the good news fans have been waiting for.

A remake of the Dutch television series Penoza, Aarya is an Emmy-nominated series, whose third season is in the development stage right now. Here’s all the information you need to know about this show.

Everything we know about Aarya Season 3

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share the announcement of Aarya season 3 with the caption “Sherni begins a new journey.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

In the original Dutch show, a woman joins a mafia organisation to seek revenge for her murdered husband. In the Indian version, Sen plays the leading role of a tough mother Aarya Sareen, who must protect her family from the criminal underworld. Produced by Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, the first season of the show was nominated for the best drama series at the International Emmy Awards.

Even though the official streaming date for the show hasn’t been announced yet, it is expected to release sometime this year.

Sushmita Sen on her character in Aarya Season 3

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sen revealed how in this season her character is coming back with renewed vigour. “It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can’t wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya”, she said.

Aarya Season 3 will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, like its earlier seasons. Watch the show here.

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram

Disney+ Hotstar new releases Disney+Hotstar Aarya Disney Plus Hotstar Aarya season 3
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Food Dining Entertainment
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.