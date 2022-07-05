Everything you need to know about Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya’ season 3

Sushmita Sen is a legendary actress who needs no introduction. After having been away from the screens for a long time, she made a comeback on OTT with her hit show Aarya. And now the show is returning with season 3 and that’s the good news fans have been waiting for.

A remake of the Dutch television series Penoza, Aarya is an Emmy-nominated series, whose third season is in the development stage right now. Here’s all the information you need to know about this show.

Everything we know about Aarya Season 3

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share the announcement of Aarya season 3 with the caption “Sherni begins a new journey.”

In the original Dutch show, a woman joins a mafia organisation to seek revenge for her murdered husband. In the Indian version, Sen plays the leading role of a tough mother Aarya Sareen, who must protect her family from the criminal underworld. Produced by Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, the first season of the show was nominated for the best drama series at the International Emmy Awards.

Even though the official streaming date for the show hasn’t been announced yet, it is expected to release sometime this year.

Sushmita Sen on her character in Aarya Season 3

Sen revealed how in this season her character is coming back with renewed vigour. “It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can’t wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya”, she said.

Aarya Season 3 will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, like its earlier seasons. Watch the show here.

