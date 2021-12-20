Exclusive: Here’s how Janhvi Kapoor relaxed during her luxurious layover in Qatar

We have some exclusive information about Bollywood’s favourite gal Janhvi Kapoor and her extravagant layover in Qatar. Read on to live a lavish life vicariously through her.

As Janhvi Kapoor headed back to Mumbai from Riyadh, she had a 12-hour layover in Qatar that didn’t keep her bored. There were special arrangements made for Janhvi at The Ritz Carlton, Sharq Village & Spa, a luxurious seaside resort in Doha. The intel is that Janhvi enjoyed the palatial villa Master suite, where she caught up on her beauty sleep. She also had the experience of indulging in an extravagant spread of gluten-free breakfast that featured some delectable French Toast, pancakes, eggs, fruit salad, and much more.

Janhvi Kapoor didn’t just enjoy the sumptuous spread. Since the Royal Villa has its own private sea-facing pool, steam room, sauna, jacuzzi, as well as a spa area and masseur, who wouldn’t enjoy all of these facilities? This layover was clearly not hectic but a relaxing and adventurous layover for Janhvi Kapoor. All these things were made possible by FAB Entertainment, a specialist in Fashion, Music, Bollywood, Hollywood, Sports and Family Entertainment.

We know how hectic Janhvi Kapoor’s life can get, but this was undoubtedly a mini-vacation for her as we also got exclusive news about her attending Doha’s National Day celebrations as it gears up for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Having enjoyed her life for a few hours, she returned to the Hamad International Airport, where Qatar Airways greeted her warmly. You might think that her luxurious luck had stopped, but she also enjoyed going back to Mumbai in the magnificent Qatar Airways Q suite.

Hero & Featured Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram.