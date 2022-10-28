Exploring folklore and cultural practices that mark Rishab Shetty’s Kantara

Kannada film Kantara has gripped the hearts of moviegoers and critics alike for its vivid depiction of the traditions of coastal Karnataka. The period action thriller explores the relationship between nature and humans – fusing simple storytelling with extraordinary performances. Here’s all about it.

Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s homage to indigenous culture through the blockbuster movie Kantara created ripples in the fabric of the Indian film industry. Since its release on September 30, 2022, the thriller has been hailed for its stunning cinematography, evocative soundtrack, and gripping storytelling. Not to mention, a sensational climax. This could be why it has consistently been a subject of conversation across social media. It is also Hombale Films’ most-viewed project in Karnataka. Dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam – the feature is accessible to a large chunk of the country’s population. We’re taking a deep dive into all the little things that have led to the point of widespread acclaim.

Kantara sees a battle for the ownership of indigenous land

The story begins in 1947, where a local king – in exchange for the blessings of the demi-god Panjurli Daiva – grants indigenous forest dwellers the right to their land. This negotiation brings harmony to them all until a century later – in 1970 – a local landlord and descendant of the king tries to claim the land for himself. He visits the village and attends a boota kola performance – which involves a deity possessing a performer, prophesying and delivering justice in the process. During this process – the divine spirit reiterates that the forest and its resources would belong to the locals before disappearing. This doesn’t sit well with the landlord, who dismisses the whole ritual and holds his ground. However, he is soon found dead on the steps of the court where he goes to reclaim the land.

Twenty years later, a well-intentioned forest officer Murali tries to put an end to the ‘unscientific rituals’ of the village to save the forest. However, the lead Shiva – impulsive and opinionated – doesn’t believe it needs saving. What follows is a series of arguments, often heated. Also in the picture? Newly-appointed forest guard who’s caught in the crossfire and local politician and landlord who also has eyes on what’s his ancestral property. The film them begins exploring themes of human tendencies and ownership of nature.

Is Kantara based on a true story?

Although not quite based on true events, the storyline spotlights Tulu traditions – Boota kola, boar hunting, and kampala to name a few. Boota kola is an annual ritual of adivasis in the regions of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi in Karnataka. A few districts in Kerala districts also practice it. Kola traditionally are a part of most celebrations and – as mentioned above – are to worship daivas (guardians and ancestors). In Kantara, this happens to be Panjurli – a young male boar that’s feared for his strength by humans and animals alike. He often features in real-life local lore as well. That aside, there’s also Guliga – lords of the farmland.

Traditionally, idols representing the “bootas’ are taken out in a processions to the beating of drums and a trained performer is temporarily possessed by god. Post this, devotees approach the performer for advice and to solve conflicts. The performance, hence, becomes a system of redressal. Many reports – Firstpost notes – also point to the belief that the daiva will protect people and the village from unfortunate incidents. The act of vanishing, mayaka, is believed to be important to the process – proof of divine intervention. The film uses this element expertly through riveting visuals and soundtrack – expertly fusing filmmaking with folklore.

For instance, the lead Shiva comes from a family of men who perform boota kola. And while his brother carries on the legacy, he prefers hunting wild boars. Traditionally, local Tulu men would take up arms to guard their crops against wild boars through elaborate ceremonies. For Shiva, however, it’s a way to cope with his nightmares. Interestingly, he’s the only one in the village who can see the daiva Panjurli in the forest. However, to truly do justice to his family’s tradition, he’d need to beat his inner demons like he does buffalos in the traditional kambala. This refers to the annual buffalo race that takes place in a slushy paddy field. In some villages, this symbolises gratitude for being protected against diseases.

Kantara explores tradition and human involvement with nature

#Kantara what an excellent film!!!Gave me goosebumps! I’ve never watched anything like this!Terrific performances by all the actors.This movie is an sheer example for brilliant cinema!! @shetty_rishab u are beyond brilliant!!!🔥🔥🔥congratulations to the whole team @hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/YFC7KlPQJ9 — Eesha Rebba (@YoursEesha) October 28, 2022

The delicate balance between nature and humanity is evident in the storyline. Not to mention, the importance of preserving and perpetuating local traditions, many of which are on the brink of being forgotten. Reports state that the pandemic has affected kola performers, since large gatherings were not allowed. With the wild popularity of this film, however, that might slowly shift. Shetty remains hopeful and respectful, noting in an interview with the Indian Express, “When I was making this movie, those people who practised this culture were with me and I have been very cautious.” He further added, “I come from the same part and know about it. But still, I do not want to comment about it as only people who perform it have the right to speak.”

