K-drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ sets new viewership record with finale episode

The Park Eun-bin and Kang Tae-oh-starrer K-drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, attained the highest viewership ratings for its finale, breaking its own records. The 16th and last episode aired in South Korea on 18 August, bringing in the highest ratings for any programme in ENA’s history.

The viewership ratings, as per Nielsen Korea, are as magnificent as the K-drama. The final episode recorded an average nationwide rating of 17.5 percent. Additionally, it now leads the time slot with the most viewers among the ages of 20 to 49 — with an average rating of 7.9 percent.

Here are all the details about Extraordinary Attorney Woo, coming back for season 2

With a renewal for season 2 scheduled for 2024, Extraordinary Attorney Woo triumphed with its debut season across all its broadcasting channels. It brought prominence to ENA and Netflix — as an original series broadcaster for the latter.

The legal, high court drama tallied a staggering 67 million viewing hours in its sixth week. Additionally, it clocked 24 million viewers in its first week on the streaming giant.

Reigning in Netflix’s South East Asian countries — Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam — the K-drama sits at the eighth spot in the US for Netflix’s most popular non-English series.

The plot

Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows Woo Young Woo (Park Eun-bin), South Korea’s first lawyer with ASD, Autistic Spectrum Disorder. Always on top of her class at SNU, she has an eidetic memory and an IQ of 164. Although a brilliant lawyer, Woo finds it difficult to socialise.

However, the drama frequently showcases her emotional intelligence, breaking the stereotype set around autistic people.

The cast

The leading lady, Park, originally turned down the role since she does not have autism. Hence, she felt a great deal of responsibility while considering the theme of the drama.

She has racked up great reviews from viewers from around the globe. The cast also includes Kang Ki-young as Jung Myung-seok, Jeon Bae-soo as Woo Gwang-ho, Baek Ji-won as Han Seon-young and Joo Hyung Young as Dong Geu-ra-mi.

