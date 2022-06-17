A sneak peak into Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s fun Maldives vacation

Goofy, fun, and adventure — Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s married life looks like a blast!

The couple who tied the knot this February is holidaying in Maldives, cruising and scuba diving, and it’s a vibe you cannot miss! The actor shared a video on Instagram yesterday and it looks like all things fun.

Glimpses from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s Maldives vacation

They say, if your partner isn’t also your best friend, what’s the point of it anyway? And Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are taking it up a notch. Akhtar’s latest upload on his Insta feed is not only giving vacay goals like his movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but also couple goals like no other!

The video starts with them dancing on the beach like no one’s watching and hugging and having the time of their lives. Moving on swiftly to setting out into the sea on a boat for a scuba diving session, what follows next looks like a scene straight out of ZNMD. As the couple are scuba diving and exploring the ocean beneath, they stop for a hug and a kiss.

Before this, Akhtar had also posted a picture from this holiday where he’s seen posing with a bunch of sharks. He even won the caption game with a reference to an iconic character from The Godfather.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s February wedding too, was a dreamy affair, much like the couple itself. Keeping it a strictly close-knit affair, the couple ditched the big Bollywood wedding way and decided to choose fun, love and warmth.

Shibani Dandekar even ditched the classic traditional bride look and well, her wedding outfit was the talk of the town!

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram