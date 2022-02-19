Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Hrithik Roshan dances, Javed Akhtar recites a poem

Actor-Director-Producer Farhan Akhtar is getting married to his longtime partner Shibani Dandekar in Khandala. The venue of the wedding is Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s Khandala farmhouse Sukoon. After having given us #couplegoals for years, the adorable couple is hosting an intimate wedding for their close friends and family.

Here are the updates from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding

Farhan adorns a black tux

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



In the latest pictures from the wedding, Akhtar is seen wearing a black tuxedo with a matching bow tie and black aviators. Dandekar is seen adorning a red bridal costume. The daylight wedding ceremony had a country wedding vibe. The wedding arbor featured a floral arrangement with pink and white flowers.

Hrithik Roshan arrives in pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

One of Akhtar’s best friends and ZNMD co-star Hrithik Roshan arrived at the wedding with his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. The actor was seen adorning a cream kurta and churidar with a pink Nehru jacket. Among other important guests seen arriving at the wedding were actress Rhea Chakraborti, Dandekar’s close friend.

Chakraborty arrived in an off-white traditional lehenga. Dandekar’s sister and popular VJ Anusha Dandekar was spotted in a blue floral lehanga. Other important guests at the wedding included Akjtar’s business partner Ritesh Sidhwani, director Ashutosh Gowariker, and actress Amrita Arora.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Javed Akhtar recites a poem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

According to reports, Akhtar’s father eminent poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar recited a poem for the couple at the wedding ceremony. Hrithik Roshan was also seen dancing, while music director and singer Shankar Mahadevan was heard singing Dil Chahta Hai’s title track at the wedding ceremony.

Earlier, pictures from the couple’s mehendi ceremony had surfaced on social media. Rhea Chakraborti and Anusha Dandekar were seen dancing on Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’s popular dance number mehndi laga ke rakhna.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will register their marriage in Mumbai on February 21. Follow this space for more updates and pictures from their wedding.