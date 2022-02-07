OTT and theatrical new releases: This February weekend looks promising!

It’s officially spring!

The nip in the air has gone down, and we are embracing the spirit of spring. Even though we have started going out on picnics and dinner and drinks, a lot of us are still staying snuggled up at home, holding on to whatever’s left of winter.

These new releases in February have something for everyone — theatrical and OTT! Check out all the new releases this week on Amazon Prime, Sony Liv and Zee5 for cosy binging.

New releases in February in theatres and OTT platforms

Gehraiyaan

Perhaps the biggest movie this week! Gehraiyaan is already a must-watch this weekend for reasons more than one and more than Deepika Padukone and her sparkling chemistry with co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. In a first in Bollywood, this film also had a dedicated intimacy coach. Gehraiyaan is a take on modern romantic relationships, layered emotions and probably an answer to the question “What to do when you find perfection in someone else other than the one you love?” Ever since Amazon Prime released the teaser, fans have been going gaga over the movie, and honestly, we don’t blame them!

Release date: February 11, 2022

Badhaai Do

Slated for a theatrical release this weekend, Badhaai Do is for the cine-goers! Starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar for the first time, Badhaai Do deals with the issue of lavender marriages in India. Lavender marriage is where two homosexual people of the opposite sex marry each other in order to stay closeted and keep their sexuality hidden. Bhumi Pednekar plays a lesbian in love with another woman and agrees to marry Rajkummar to protect her love. But of course, where there’s love, there’s drama! Find out how these two navigate through the complexities, this weekend.

Release date: February 11, 2022

Mahaan

This is a Tamil action thriller film written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, releasing in several other languages. According to Amazon Prime Video, it is the story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom. However, as he realises his ambitions, he too misses the presence of his son in his life. This story is about how his life goes through an unexpected series of events in this thrilling, action-packed journey.

Release date: February 10, 2022

Malli Modalaindi

This is a new-age romantic comedy entertainer directed by TG Keerthi Kumar and stars Sumanth and Naina Ganguly in lead roles. Going by trailer, we can see that Malli Modalaindi aims at breaking the taboo of divorces and falling in love once again. Setting the mood for the upcoming Valentine’s Day, this film has a unique concept, and people are seeming to love the trailer! Sumanth plays the role of a man who recently got separated from his wife and falls in love with another woman.

Release date: February 11, 2022

Freedom Fight

With an intriguing trailer, this is an anthology of five women-led stories where each female protagonist is dealing with distinctive problems of her own and trying to break free from the patriarchy that has been ruling their lives. The five-part anthology is directed by Jeo Baby of The Great Indian Kitchen fame, Akhil Anilkumar, Kunjila Mascillamani, Jithin Issac Thomas, and Francies Louis.

Release date: February 11, 2022

FIR

Releasing in Tamil and Telugu, FIR is an action thriller film written and directed by Manu Anand and produced by Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh. This is the story of a Muslim boy who gets falsely framed as a terrorist. The film stars Vishnu Vishala as the star and Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, Raiza Wilson in lead roles.

Release date: February 11, 2022

