Watch these feel-good movies for when you need a little pick-me-up in life

We all have those days when we are feeling low and looking for a pick-me-up. These feel-good movies are just what you need for those days.

We have our own ways for these days. For some, getting out and a little exercise helps, for some, it’s ordering in, while for some, it might be grabbing a fresh cup of iced coffee with their best friends. But if you want to take a self-care day, stay in and binge-watch some feel-good movies, we have got you covered. From packing in small laughs to gorgeous food to holidays across beautiful locations, these films have just got the right formula to make anyone smile. Let the binge begin!

Best feel-good movies to watch

The Terminal

You might think that the story of a man getting stuck at an airport and not being allowed to leave is quite the harrowing tale. What starts off as distress, soon becomes a tale of endurance, adapting and at the heart of it, love. Tom Hanks is as brilliant as always, getting stuck at an airport and building a home there, falling in love with a flight attendant and even going on a date in the airport. He becomes everyone’s favourite in no time. This is the perfect feel-good movie to watch for when you’re feeling not-so-great.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video

About Time

Time is quite the gift and this movie takes that quite seriously. If only everyone could go back in time to fix things that we have done wrong, wouldn’t we all? About Time is a beautiful tale of first dates gone wrong and then fixed, all because the guy had the gift of going back in time. If you have not watched this feel-good movie, this might seem like a weird theme. But if you have, you know what we mean.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video

Piku

A timeless classic with an indie movie feels, but with commercial actors. Piku will be forever special for all girls and especially, all Bengali girls. This movie is a hilarious take love-hate relationship between a daughter and father who cannot exist without each other. And of course, who can forget the ever-charming Irrfan Khan?

Watch it on Disney + Hotstar

The Holiday

Who hasn’t wanted to leave everything and go away on a holiday where they meet a cute stranger that they fall in love with? We have all. When life isn’t going great, that’s all we want to do. This movie is such a favourite because it makes our dreams come true, on screen. Two women travel to new countries when their life isn’t going great and that holiday changes everything for them. How we wish that happened in real life! But until then, binge on this feel-good movie.

Watch it on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Wake up Sid

A movie where a city is a true hero, will always be special for all Mumbaikars. This is the story of a rich brat who has no sense of purpose and responsibility in life. He meets an ambitious and driven writer from Kolkata on her first night in Mumbai and their paths keep crossing. The perfect premise for a love story, this movie is actually so much more. Amit Trivedi’s music, Bombay’s rains, a beautiful workspace and an even more beautiful living space- this feel- good movie is a treat for sore eyes and a sore heart.

Watch it on Netflix and Apple TV

Jab We Met

A cult movie in Indian cinema, we have all watched this growing up. And even today, this remains a go-to for when we’re feeling low. This is a movie that can never get old. Geet’s bubbliness and zest for life is so infectious that it still resonates with us. And of course, Shahid Kapoor in his Aditya Kashyap avatar became every girl’s dream guy after this movie. If you want to take a trip down memory lane on a low day, this is a great movie to get you going again.

Watch it on Netflix, Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video

Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara

This movie has everything- drama, friendship, love, laughs, adventure and of course, beautiful locations. It will instantly uplift your mood on a bad day, and it helps that the three actors are such visual treats that one can never get bored of this feel-good movie. In fact, this gave an entire generation a new dream- to travel across Spain with our BFFs.

Watch it on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Queen

We might not have seen such a great movie from Kangana Ranaut in a while, but we always have this gem to go back to. The story of a naive woman who gets dumped right before her wedding and ends up going to her honeymoon alone struck many a chord. This is the story of breaking barriers and finding one’s own self. Queen will always be an instant moodlifter and we all know that!

Watch it on Netflix and Voot

Jab Harry Met Sejal

This movie wasn’t received with a great reaction back when it had released. But think of this, a bearded Shah Rukh Khan in his raw appeal, the beautiful cobbled streets of Europe and romance brewing across shared rooms and Airbnbs- how can this not mend the saddest of hearts? This feel-good movie will remind you of Hollywood romcoms, but with our very own SRK.

Watch it on Netflix

Julie & Julia

Food and Meryl Streep- what’s not to love about this movie? Based on the life of prominent cook and cookbook author Julia Child, the story follows two timelines- one of Julie and one of Julia. From the streets of Paris straight to our hearts, this is a feel-good movie where food is the real hero. And well, when hasn’t food been the ultimate source of happiness?

Watch it on Netflix

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy IMdB