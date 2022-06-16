First look of Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s ‘Ghoomer’ released

Abhishek Bachchan is set to be back in yet another outing with R Balki, and if the first look is something to go by, Ghoomer, starring Junior B and Saiyami Kher, will be an intense one.

On Wednesday, June 15, Saiyami took to her social media accounts to share a glimpse of the first look, and the intense expressions of the lead pair have already amped up excitement for the movie.

First look of Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher-starrer Ghoomer

A project with some of the nicest people I’ve met. That let me play a sport that I love. That let me play one of the most challenging roles I’ve played thus far; both emotionally & physically. It feels too good to be true. And I hope to continue playing even more. Ghoomer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gzoUeskgDf — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 15, 2022

Sharing the first look on Twitter, Saiyami stated that this is one of the “most challenging roles” she has played so far. The film is the story of a coach and his hit prodigy, and if the first look is something to go by, the film will be as intense and moving as ever.

The movie revolves around cricket, and it has been reported that Amitabh Bachchan also will be a part of Ghoomer, essaying the role of a commentator in the film. Pinkvilla reported, “Amit ji will be a part of the last schedule of the film, however he won’t be shooting at the DY Patil stadium. His portion will be shot separately at another location.”

This is Abhishek and Saiyami’s second outing together. The pair first collaborated on the OTT show Breathe: Into The Shadows. Abhishek was recently seen in the movie Dasvi, alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam Dhar, wherein he played a corrupt, jailed politician who decides to appear for his 10th board exams.

Hero and Featured Image: @saiyami/Instagram