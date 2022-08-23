Revealed: First pictures from RM’s photo-folio ‘Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety’

Kim Nam-joon, better known to the world as BTS’ leader RM, is coming up with a unique project for his fans — a special eight photo-folio titled Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety.

On 19 August, BTS shared the first look of the photography project containing three pictures. More pictures were revealed over the next few days, including on 23 August when the last two photos in the collection were dropped.

RM’s photo-folio is part of BTS’ plan of releasing eight photo books, seven of which are dedicated to each of the seven members according to their chosen theme. The eight is designed to be a group release.

Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety is the second in the series following Me, Myself and Jung Kook: Time Difference which was revealed on 11 August.

Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety: What the three pictures show

The theme of Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety appears to be about healing. The official Twitter handle of BTS shared a sneak peek showing the eight images from the book.

The first set of the three images have a different dominant colour and bear the word “Entirety” in different stylised fonts.

The first of the pictures has a summery feel. A white cloth is placed like a screen or a canvas on an open grassland with trees in the background and a clear blue sky.

The other is a black and white photograph in which fans can easily spot three books on a chair, whose back is covered with a blazer. The title of one of the books reads Neutral, leading to fans speculating that it could be the title of the next BTS album or RM’s own release.

The third picture is sepia-toned and shows the silhouette of a person, apparently RM himself. He is looking away from the camera and standing near a glass door through which light is coming into the room.

On 21 August, BTS dropped the second set of three pictures. These three show RM himself striking different poses. In one, he covers half his face with a sunflower. In another, he is casually looking into the camera and in the third is on a bike at a gas station.

The last two images are also of him, dressed in white and looking dapper. While one of them is in colour, the other is black and white.

When is the book coming out?

The K-pop group hasn’t shared any release date of Me, Myself, and RM: Entirety but fans are expecting it to drop on RM’s 28th birthday on 12 September.

Me, Myself and Jung Kook: Time Difference is set for release on 1 September, on the occasion of Jungkook’s 25th birthday.

(Main and Featured images: BTS_official/@bts_bighit/Twitter)