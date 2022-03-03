Everything about Brad Pitt’s adrenaline-packed ‘Bullet Train’ trailer

It has been long since we saw Brad Pitt in action and the trailer of his latest flick Bullet Train, released by Sony on 2 March, is a treat for the fans.

The action-packed trailer shows five assassins travelling on a bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka learning that their missions are intertwined. One of the characters tells Pitt’s character, “Everything that’s ever happened to you has led you here. Fate,” to which he replies, “Well that’s a s***t deal.” The dialogue and the scene are well backed by a Japanese cover of “Stayin’ Alive.”

The movie is based on a Japanese novel of the same name written by Kōtarō Isaka.

Here are all the juicy details about the movie

The talented starcast aboard

Apart from Brad Pitt as Ladybug, Bullet Train also stars Sandra Bullock as Marie Beetle, Brian Tyree Henry as Lemon, Joey King as Prince, Andrew Koji as Kimura, Zazie Beetz as Hornet, Logan Lerman, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Masi Oka, Hiroyuki Sanada and Benito “Bad Bunny” Ocasio.

Directed by David Leitch

Bullet Train is directed by David Leitch, who also helmed by Deadpool 2, and produced it with Kelly McCormick and Antoine Fuqua. Leitch is well-known in the stunt industry for big-budget productions such as 300, Tron: Legacy, and The Bourne Ultimatum. He has also co-directed John Wick, a film that has inspired many action blockbusters of the last decade.

We are sure this movie will be another thrilling experience for all action-movie lovers. Bullet Train hits theatres on 15 July.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy IMDb