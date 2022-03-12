8 feel-good and inspirational food movies you should watch

Food stories are some of the most inspiring, original and feel-good stories. Apart from the journey of the chef whites, it is the time-honoured narration of challenges and willingness to prove one’s worth that makes for an interesting watch. As your brew yourself a cup of joe and make a bowl of popcorn, get hooked to the best food movies that are cheery and warm.

Watch some of the best food movies now

The Lunchbox

A movie that unites two souls due to a tiffin snafu, The Lunchbox is a food movie that articulates the affection between the film’s lead characters in a poignant way. Written, directed, filmed and edited by Ritesh Batra and produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, and Karan Johar, the movie was released in 2013. Starring Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur, their story starts when she sends the wrong tiffin box to him, the one that she was supposed to send to her husband, thanks to a delivery goof-up. Irrfan Khan also reads the note that was intended for her husband and writes her back. Thus begins the exchange of messages between these two every day through packed lunches and empty tiffin boxes, in a world of the internet and smartphones.

The Hundred-Foot Journey

A love-hate relationship between Indian and French cuisine, The Hundred-Foot Journey is also a blend of the two cuisines. With humour and romance and sugar and spice, this movie caters to all hungry cinephiles out there. An Indian Muslim family from Mumbai moves to southern France and intends on repurposing their business and bringing Indian cuisine to the uncharted territory of Michelin stars and haute cuisine. But as they start their authentic Indian restaurant Maison Mumbai, they face competition from Le Saule Pleureur run by Madame Mallory, just a hundred feet across the street. Thus begins the battle of kitchens. The Hundred-Foot Journey is directed by Lasse Hallström and produced by Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey.

Burnt

Arrogance becomes Bradley Cooper, the lead character and chef in the movie Burnt. It is about a chef’s comeback to the competitive hospitality industry. The journey leads to a dramatic unfolding of events. The movie features an ensemble cast of Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Daniel Brühl, Omar Sy, Riccardo Scamarcio, Matthew Rhys, Alicia Vikander, Uma Thurman and Emma Thompson. The film is directed by John Wells and written by Steven Knight.

No Reservations

Bringing together the best of both worlds, No Reservations is a romantic comedy that unfolds and progresses in the kitchen of a restaurant. It starts as a perfectionist chef who just gained custody of her late sister’s girl and struggles to raise her, while a new sous chef joins her kitchen and poses as a threat who would take over the kitchen. But the twist in the tale happens when she falls for the new chef. Directed by Scott Hicks, the film stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Aaron Eckhart, and Abigail Breslin.

Julie and Julia

A comedy-drama film, Julie and Julia has two stories running across two timelines, tied together by the common love for food. The film follows the life of renowned chef Julia Child, played by Meryl Streep, in the early years of her culinary career and the life of young Julie Powell, played by Amy Adams, who has taken up a challenge to cook all the 524 recipes in Child’s cookbook in 365 days. What’s even more interesting about this film is that it’s based on a real-life incident.

Chef

Jon Favreau plays a chef who loses his job after a heated argument with a snooty restaurant critic. His next plan? To reignite his love for food, he makes and sells modestly-priced and creative sandwiches at a food truck with his son and becomes a crowd favourite. Chef is directed, written, co-produced by Jon Favreau.

Ratatouille

An adorable, bright-eyed, bushy-tailed rat named Remy dreams of becoming a chef. He befriends a Parisian restaurant’s garbage boy to achieve that dream. Produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures, it is the classic Disney animated film that made childhood fun for us! And everyone who has watched Ratatouille has dreamt of making their own ratatouille.

Chocolat

The one thing that can match the charm of a young Johnny Depp is chocolate. The central theme of this film is chocolate and a chocolatier, who comes to a conservative village in France and opens a chocolate shop. The villagers do not approve of this and boycott her store. But over time, she wins people’s hearts and helps them with their troubles. That’s when she falls in love with Johnny Depp, a pirate who is boycotted by the village.

