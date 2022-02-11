Peter Jackson tops Forbes Highest-Paid Entertainers 2022 list

Forbes rolled out the list for Highest-Paid Entertainers 2022 on 11 February and it includes many illustrious names.

Honouring those personalities who have ruled the silver screen, have kept the stages alive and have been an integral part in running the global entertainment industry, the Forbes list is a mark of respect, recognition and a zeal to carry the legacy forward.

With their remarkable songs and lyrics that have touched our hearts, astounding acting that has breathed life into characters and direction and films, these entertainers have made a special place in the hearts of global audiences, music lovers and movie buffs.

Filmmakers, actors, musicians, bands and other performers feature in this list of entertainers who have created a mark for themselves like no other. While some have created history and record by featuring on the list, for some it is a monumental feat to reach the coveted position.

Kiwi film director and the person who has held the reins of Lord Of The Rings, Peter Jackson, tops the list with his staggering net worth that goes into billions. He is the third filmmaker to join the billion dollar directors’ club after Steven Speilberg and George Lucas. He mostly owes his net worth to the sale of his visual effects company Weta Digital to Unity Software.

Jackson, reportedly, took home a whopping amount of USD 600 million from the USD 1.6 billion deal to sell a part of the company. The transaction took place in November 2021 and catapulted his worth to make him bag the first position in this list.

Three women feature on the Forbes list of Highest-Paid Entertainers 2022 — actor Reese Witherspoon (at no. 12), American TV producer Shonda Rhimes (at no. 18) and Taylor Swift (at no. 25).

Several other stalwarts make it to the list, including Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kanye West.

Here are the Forbes top 25 Highest-Paid Entertainers 2022

1. Peter Jackson, Filmmaker

Net worth: USD 580 million

2. Bruce Springsteen, Singer and Musician

Net worth: USD 435 million

3. Jay-Z, Singer and Songwriter

Net worth: USD 340 million

4. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Actor

Net worth: USD 270 million

5. Kanye West, Singer and Songwriter

Net worth: USD 235 million

6. Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Animators and Actors

Net worth: USD 210 million

7. Paul Simon, Singer, Songwriter and Actor

Net worth: USD 200 million

8 Tyler Perry, Actor, Director and Playwright

Net worth: USD 165 million

9. Ryan Tedder, Singer and Songwriter

Net worth: USD 160 million

10. Bob Dylan, Singer and Songwriter

Net worth: USD 130 million

11. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rock Band

Net worth: USD 116 million

12. Reese Witherspoon, Actor and Producer

Net worth: USD 115 million

13. Chuck Lorre, Television Director and Writer

Net worth: USD 100 million

14. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Rapper and Producer

Net worth: USD 90 million

15. Dick Wolf, Television show creator, Producer and Writer

Net worth: USD 86 million

16. Howard Stern, Radio Personality

Net worth: USD 85 million

17. Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane – Television show creators, directors and producers

Net worth: USD 82 million

18. Shonda Rhimes, Producer

Net worth: USD 81 million

19. Neil Young, Singer and Musician

Net worth: USD 80 million

20. Greg Berlanti, Television Writer

Net worth: USD 75 million

21. Lindsey Buckingham, Guitarist

Net worth: USD 73 million

22. Mötley Crüe, Metal Band

Net worth: USD 72 million

23. Beach Boys, Surf Rock Band

Net worth: USD 64 million

24. Blake Shelton, Country Music Singer and Songwriter

Net worth: USD 55 million

25. Taylor Swift, Singer and songwriter

Net worth: USD 52 million

Forbes’ methodology: Figures represent 2021 pre tax earnings, minus fees for representation— managers, lawyers, agents— and/or business operating costs. Sources include data from Nielsen BookScan, MRC Data, Pollstar, IMBDPro and Variety Insight, as well as interviews with agents, lawyers, managers, executives and industry experts.

(Main image: courtesy Peter Jackson/Facebook; Featured image: courtesy therock/@therock/ Instagram)