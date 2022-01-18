Home > Culture > Entertainment > From Bruce Sprinsteen to Taylor Swift, here are the top 10 highest paid musicians of 2021
From Bruce Sprinsteen to Taylor Swift, here are the top 10 highest paid musicians of 2021
Culture
18 Jan 2022 03:30 PM

From Bruce Sprinsteen to Taylor Swift, here are the top 10 highest paid musicians of 2021

Sreetama Basu
From Bruce Sprinsteen to Taylor Swift, here are the top 10 highest paid musicians of 2021
Culture
From Bruce Sprinsteen to Taylor Swift, here are the top 10 highest paid musicians of 2021

In a world where we are stuck in a constant loop of the COVID-19 pandemic, with outdoor concerts being cancelled and releases being delayed, you would think that artists and musicians aren’t making money. But looking at the list of the highest-paid musicians of 2021, we were clearly wrong!

On January 14, 2022, Rolling Stone released the list of the highest-paid musicians of 2021, and if you thought with live gigs being cancelled, musicians are suffering, think again. The total take of these musicians stands at a whopping $2.3 billion. Let’s take a look at this list.

Highest paid musicians of 2021

highest paid musicians
Bruce Springsteen. Image: Courtesy Instagram

1. Bruce Springsteen: $550 million
2. Jay-Z: $470 million
3. Paul Simon: $260 million
4. Kanye West: $250 million
5. Ryan Tedder: $200 million
6. Red Hot Chili Peppers: $145 million
7. Lindsey Buckingham: $100 million
8. Motley Crue: $95 million
9. Blake Shelton: $83 million
10. Taylor Swift: $80 million

We are looking at a list that is predominantly ruled by white men, barring the exceptions of Jay Z, Kanye West, and Taylor Swift.

In December 2021, Bruce Springsteen cracked the biggest transaction ever for a single artiste’s catalogue by selling his music rights to Sony Music Entertainment for $550 million. In this transaction, there are two separate deals involved, one for his recorded work and the other for his songwriting rights.

On the other hand, Kanye West, or Ye, as he is popularly known, made a lot of money from his shoe brand, Yeezy. While Jay Z made money from his champagne brand Armand de Brignac, after half of it was acquired by LVMH for about $300 million.

highest paid musicians
Jay Z. Image: Courtesy Instagram/jayzz_official

OneRepublic lead vocalist and songwriter Ryan Tedder is at number five. His hits with Adele and U2 earned him about $200 million. Paul Simon too sold his entire songwriting catalogue to Sony Music Publishing, that includes his classics as well.

Taylor Swift, the only woman on the list of highest paid musicians, made major news last year as she revived her catalogue, which was taken away from her. She then re-recorded her albums, along with making new music. This move minted a lot of money for her. She also has partnerships with the likes of Peloton and Starbucks.

highest paid musicians
Taylor Swift. Image: Courtesy Instagram

Which name would you have wanted to see on this list?

All Images: Courtesy Instagram

Kanye West Taylor Swift Jayanti Reddy label Rolling Stones Kanye West Yeezy Bruce Springsteen
Sreetama Basu

A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Movies Culture Food
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.