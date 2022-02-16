From Rani to Bunny: These are the most relatable Bollywood characters we love

From Love in Tokyo and An Evening in Paris to Qarib Qarib Single and Tamasha, Indian cinema has been inspiring us to travel for decades now. Our movies have introduced us to new destinations like the Pangong Lake shown in 3 Idiots. Travel has always been a genre that has caught the fancy of the ever-evolving Indian cinema audience.

Relatable Bollywood characters for travellers

Rani, Queen

From trying to make sense of the Paris map to being asked by random travellers to take pictures, the Delhi girl personifies every desi on their first foreign trip. Rani embarks on a solo honeymoon, following a heartbreak. No wonder she gets envious of happy couples walking hand in hand and ends up drunk dancing at a club. On the brighter side, Rani befriends the bold and vivacious Vijayalakshmi and discovers a confident and bolder version of herself. That’s exactly what getting out of your comfort zone does to you.

Bunny, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Let’s admit that Bunny is one of the driving forces behind the cluttered travel blogging scene that has emerged in India over the last decade. He shows us how travelling could also be a passion and a means of livelihood. Young Bunny has big globetrotting dreams. He wants to fly and run but never stop. The charming Bunny teaches us to fall in love with life and celebrate cultures, cuisines, and languages. Remember the scene where he tells Naina about lugri, the local Himachali alcohol, or learns French at Aditi’s wedding? Also, how could we not mention Illahi, which remains every Indian’s OG travel anthem.

Jai and Veeru, Sholay

There are friends, and then there are friends who take adventurous bike trips together. The iconic duo of Jai and Veeru did it way before biking became commonplace in India. Their friendship reminds us of the lovely bond we share with our mates. While Veeru was funny and cheerful, Jai was subtle and sarcastic. Those of you who have been on a bike trip with your besties would know the feeling. The song Yeh Dosti will continue to set travelling goals for generations to come.

Akash, Dil Chahta Hai

Have you been to Goa if you haven’t replicated the Dil Chahta Hai pose with your best friends at the Chapora Fort? Dil Chahta Hai was a coming-of-age film on male camaraderie and bachelor bonding. In Akash, we saw a fun-loving and carefree guy. From swallowing (or pretending to swallow) a fish in Goa to enjoying a rollercoaster ride in Sydney, Akash knew how to make the most of his travel experiences. But the same happy-go-lucky Akash also gets emotional after listening to the opera singer. Max relate.

Raj, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge

Is it even possible to make a list of your favourite Bollywood travellers without including the supremely charming and flamboyant Raj Malhotra? Every Indian filmy buff who grew up in the 90s has stopped at mustard fields for a quick DDLJ-esque photo-op during their road journeys. They have also recreated that iconic train scene, where Raj extends a helping hand to Simran, who is running late and struggling to catch the train. Even Bunny and Naina emulated that in YJHD. Raj flirts with Simran, dances like no one’s watching, fools around at a peaceful cathedral, misses his train, and eventually falls in love. Now that’s what young and hopeless romantic boys aspire to do during their travels.

Geet, Jab We Met

You’d relate with the self-obsessed and talkative Geet if you have a phobia of missing trains. The much-loved character is not just her own but every Bollywood lover’s favourite. From catching a late-night bus after missing the train to staying in shady hotels, to dancing to folk music in Himachal, Geet has so many moments in her story you’ll relate to. Some of you may have even zoned out on the streets of Shimla during your self-healing solo trips to the hill station. And if you are fortunate like Geet, you may also find the love of your life during one of your trips.

Piku, Piku

One of the most loved characters of recent times, Piku takes a road trip with her nagging and constipated father from Delhi to Kolkata. The father-daughter duo is travelling to see their relatives and with them is their cabbie, Rana. Their journey entails a family road trip where your elders constantly annoy you. They stop at highway dhabas to attend nature’s call. They share food from a round steel tiffin. Piku makes videos of the lush fields on the way, with her earphones on. They also stop to stretch their legs. Isn’t that all of us?

The moment Piku takes hold of the steering wheel will remind you of how you and your sibling take turns to drive during long road trips. They halt in Varanasi for the night, where Rana tells Piku how driving is a liberating experience. In Kolkata, Piku embraces her roots after a change of heart, thanks to a day’s sightseeing with the wise and witty Rana.

Arjun, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Of the three musketeers who took that incredible bachelor’s trip to Spain, it was Arjun who underwent a major personality change. Before the trip, his first and foremost priority was his work. He preferred money over memories. It took a series of life-altering experiences to make Arjun start living in the moment. From that dive that ended in tears of joy to that glass of wine by the pool to that night of stargazing with Laila, every travel experience had an important life lesson for Arjun. Haven’t we all learned our most valuable life lessons during our travels?

Shashi, English Vinglish

Sridevi’s adorable Shashi in English Vinglish was everything a mindful traveller should be. She overcomes her fears, learns a new language, befriends people from different cultural backgrounds, and starts loving herself. Exactly what travel does to you! Shashi’s journey from being a selfless homemaker to being a confident entrepreneur is inspiring in every way. She taught us to be open to new experiences while keeping our roots intact.

This article was first published on Travel + Leisure India