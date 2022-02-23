From ‘Doobey’ to Wordle: How the Indian police forces are using memes to spread awareness

If you think you are the only one living off memes for a good laugh, then don’t be fooled! The Indian police forces have been using memes to spread awareness, adding a twist of humour to an otherwise mundane (and probably missable) online post.

The Mumbai Police was among the first to have jumped on the bandwagon, and since then, several police forces across the country have caught on the trend of using memes to reach a wider audience. Be it posts about wearing masks or making memes out of trending songs, the police forces’ social media managers have put their game faces on as they add humour to their social messages.

Check out all the latest memes by the Indian police forces here

Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey:

Your money after you share your OTP! Be aware. Be cyber safe.#GeheriHaiCyberSafety #CyberSafety #CyberCrime — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 22, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

If your passwords are any simpler than this, ‘it’s hard to say’ whether your accounts are safe.#CyberSafety #KeepHardToSayPasswords pic.twitter.com/tORO1zGEjv — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 23, 2022

In a world of Ones and Zeros, Two is what helps us get in touch! #2getherForSafety Happy #TwosDay! #22022022 pic.twitter.com/paOZAhMJBz — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) February 22, 2022

Featured Image: Courtesy of @CPMumbaiPolice/Twitter; Hero Image: Courtesy of @MumbaiPolice/Instagram