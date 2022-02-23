Home > Culture > Entertainment > From ‘Doobey’ to Wordle: How the Indian police forces are using memes to spread awareness
Culture
23 Feb 2022 12:47 PM

Anushka Goel
If you think you are the only one living off memes for a good laugh, then don’t be fooled! The Indian police forces have been using memes to spread awareness, adding a twist of humour to an otherwise mundane (and probably missable) online post.

The Mumbai Police was among the first to have jumped on the bandwagon, and since then, several police forces across the country have caught on the trend of using memes to reach a wider audience. Be it posts about wearing masks or making memes out of trending songs, the police forces’ social media managers have put their game faces on as they add humour to their social messages.

Check out all the latest memes by the Indian police forces here

 

A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

Featured Image: Courtesy of @CPMumbaiPolice/Twitter; Hero Image: Courtesy of @MumbaiPolice/Instagram

Pop Culture Indian Police memes Mumbai Police memes Delhi Police UP Police
Anushka Goel
